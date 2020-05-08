EvenBet Gaming awarded B2B MGA licence

PRESS RELEASES

Award-winning developer set for significant international expansion.

Thursday 7th May 2020 – Leading online gaming software developer EvenBet Gaming has been granted a supplier licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) – allowing the company to significantly boost its international reach.

The licence, which covers EvenBet’s core poker offering, as well as casino and sports betting integrations, comes as a huge milestone for the developer as it bids to build its operator network in the European market and beyond.

MGA-licensed operators will now have access to EvenBet’s award-winning poker platform, which includes a Mini Games feature that offers hundreds of casino slots and games, as well as a sports betting function that allows players to wager on live sporting events within an online poker room.

Dmitry Starostenkov, EvenBet Gaming CEO, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a supplier licence by the MGA in what is an important landmark in the history of EvenBet Gaming.

“Our new licence will help us significantly expand the reach of our services. In recent months, the popularity of online poker has grown exponentially and we’re well positioned to meet the demands of operators and players alike.”

EvenBet has launched more than 100 poker rooms over the past 10 years, offering 33 different game types to approximately five million active players. The company continues to place a responsive and reliable poker solution at the heart of its progressive omnichannel portfolio.

About EvenBet Gaming

EvenBet Gaming is an online gaming software developer that supplies customisable and innovative turnkey solutions

The company develops world-class online poker, casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports platforms, and has offices in the U.S.A and Russia employing more than 100 team members. It has launched more than 100 casino and poker rooms over the past 10 years.

