Casino Gazette unveils a new look one year after it’s re-launch

The gambling news and casino podcast site Casino Gazette has undergone a transformation this week, nearly a year after it’s re-launch in July 2019, where it came out of a 16 year hiatus, having been closed since early 2003.

Established back in 2000 by industry veteran, Casinomeister owner Bryan Bailey, Casino Gazette was a pioneer website of its time, producing casino podcasts before the advent of webcasts and the existence of YouTube.

Since its relaunch last year, the main focus of the site has been the covering of the latest developments in the online gambling industry, with Casino Gazette’s Gambling news being updated throughout the day, 7 days a week, as and when stories pertaining to online casinos and online gambling break.

The new site design unveiled this week, provides visitors to Casino Gazette a more structured and fluid feel, with ease of site navigation a key consideration and factor behind the new look employed.

During the coming weeks there are also plans to bring onto the site the remaining historical casino podcasts from yesteryear. Further, these will be complimented with newly recorded casino orientated podcasts as Casino Gazette continues it journey to return to its roots.

About Casino Gazette: Relaunched in 2019, Casino Gazette brings our visitors the latest news concerning online gambling and casinos. Featuring casino reviews, video content and casino podcasts. Our aim is to provide players with concise and pertinent information when it comes to gaming online.

