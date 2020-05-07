ePL Invitational 2: Day 2 action sees Bellew battered by Obafemi

SPORTS

The second day of action in the ePremier League Invitational tournament saw shocks galore as the reigning champions fell in their first game, a boxing icon was given a pummeling and a Liverpool legend kissed goodbye to their chances.

With the delayed James Maddison vs. Callum Wilson encounter being delayed by 24 hours, there were four games to enjoy. Each one was a cracker.

Jose Enrique (Liverpool) 1-6 Keinan Davis (Aston Villa)

The generation gap was well and truly bridged when former Liverpool player Jose Enrique took on young Aston Villa player Keinan Davis. Ahead of the game, Enrique spoke of his previous FIFA13 and FIFA16 competition wins, even digging out his old trophies and giving each of them a kiss.

“My gameplan was to not put pressure on myself, so Jose thought I am not that good!” David joked after the game as he reversed any expectations fans might have had that Enrique was going to dominate proceedings.

It was completely the opposite, with Davis scoring a hat-trick as his teammate John McGinn – who performed Villa-based duties in the first ePL Invitational event – dominated the midfield in a 6-1 victory that put the Spanish former left-back firmly in his place.

While Enrique at one point equalized to make it 1-1 through Roberto Firmino, Jack Grealish curled one into the top corner to restablish Villa’s lead and Davis ran away with it in the second half.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves) 0-3 Aaron Connolly (Brighton)

There was a shock in the second game of the ePL Invitational as defending champions Wolverhampton Wanderers were eliminated at the first stage of their title defence.

Brighton’s Aaron Connolly dismantled Morgan Gibbs-White 3-0 to make sure there will be a new team lifting the trophy this month. Glenn Murray proved his striking worth as he helped The Seagulls take the lead, and Connolly then scored as his own character, before another late Murray goal took Brighton through in convincing fashion.

“It was a good result and I am looking forward to the rest of the tournament,” said Connolly, who will play the winner of today’s game between Sheffield United’s John Egan and Manchester United supporter Jofra Archer.

Tony Bellew (Everton) 0-7 Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

There was no love lost between Tony Bellew and Michael Obafemi after the latter took apart the former boxing icon in a completely one-sided game. Bellew, egged on to win by his young son in what appeared to be an attic room, was take apart in cruel fashion as Obafemi scored five goals as his own virtual player, setting a new ePL record.

Bellew was forever cursing the controller, the referee and the players, claiming that how well Southampton were playing had never happened before in real life. Obafemi wasn’t fazed, slamming in goal after goal and taking it easy in the second half.

“I know where you live, Michael!” said Bellew, pushing his ham-like fists towards his in-game camera.

“You won’t be able to catch me!” joked Obafemi in return, hinting that his legs might have a bit more pace than his world champion opponent.

“The only thing that is going to keep me sane is that I have probably just lost to the winner,” said Bellew. “There’s no shame in losing to the champion.”

Emerson (Chelsea) 4-2 Andre Gray (Watford)

The final match of the day saw Chelsea left-back Emerson win 4-2 win against Watford striker Andre Gray after a late pull-out from Billy Gilmour.

Andre Gray got off to a great start when his own in-game player scored the opener, but Emerson equalized through Olivier Giroud and Jorginho, who scored the first penalty to take place in ePL 2. When Mateo Kovacic scored a third Chelsea goal, the game looked to be up for Gray, but he was determined to fight back and pulled another goal out of the bag via strike partner Troy Deeney.

It was Chelsea and Emerson who went through, however, as Willian scored in the latter stages of the game to cement his countryman’s victory.

“I think their goalkeeper was man of the match!” Gray said after the game. “Goals win games and you need to take those chances.”

Day 2 Results in Full:

Jose Enrique (Liverpool) 1-6 Keinan Davis (Aston Villa)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves) 0-3 Aaron Connolly (Brighton)

Tony Bellew (Everton) 0-7 Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

Emerson (Chelsea) 4-2 Andre Gray (Watford)

Day 3 Fixtures (Last 16 unless stated):

1st Round/2.20pm GMT: James Maddison (Leicester) 8/13 vs. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 11/5

3pm GMT: Max Aarons (Norwich City) vs. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur)

4pm GMT: John Egan (Sheffield United) vs. Jofra Archer (Manchester United)

5pm GMT: Phil Foden (Manchester City) vs. Charlie Taylor (Burnley)

6pm GMT: Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) vs. Leicester/AFC Bournemouth

Comments