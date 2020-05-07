The QL Gaming Group, parent company of BetQL, acquires Accuscore and raises additional $1.1 million

PRESS RELEASES

Tim and Todd McSweeney, with participation by Boston Seed Capital, Karlani Capital and Subversive Capital Company Invest In Latest Round For Company Formerly Known As RotoQL

(May 6, 2020) New York- The QL Gaming Group (QLGG), a leading direct to consumer sports data and iGaming affiliate platform, today announced an additional $1.1 million in funding, as well as the acquisition of Finnish sports simulation company, Accuscore. The combined announcement will expand the capabilities of BetQL, QLGG’s sports betting analytics platform for casual bettors and will accelerate the launch of BetQL’s player prop and in-game predictions and more sports like International pro soccer, tennis, golf and eSports.

The round was led by Tim and Todd McSweeney, with participation by Boston Seed Capital, Karlani Capital, Subversive Capital, Rob Seaver and Jere Doyle. QL Gaming, formerly known as RotoQL, has now raised $8.3 million from investors that have also included the late David Stern, former commissioner of the NBA, John Kosner, Stern’s former partner at Micromanagement Ventures and former William Hill chief Ralph Topping.

“Our thesis is betting properties with the best data and analytics will win, and our acquisition of Accuscore vastly increases our IP, grows our marketplace position and puts us in a very strong place as the sports world returns to active play in the near future,” said Justin Park, QL Gaming CEO. “Our new and long term investors are very bullish on the casual gaming and sports betting market, and we are now poised to emerge stronger.”

“We are thrilled to join QL Gaming,” Accuscore CEO Tuomas Kanervala, added. “Their expertise around customer facing sports data products is unrivaled and will help both our B2C and B2B businesses. The latter will serve as the foundation for soon to be launched BetQL B2B that will help sportsbook operators and media companies acquire and retain bettors.”

The injection of capital will be used to further accelerate BetQL’s growth, which boasted a 200% increase in subscription sales from 2018 to 2019. In just 18 months of launch, BetQL has acquired over 300,000 free users, 10,000 paying customers and is already a seven figure business. Funds will also supercharge BetQL’s burgeoning affiliate marketing business which has partnered with ten operators in Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

QL Gaming initially launched in September 2015 as RotoQL to provide data and analytics to daily fantasy sports (DFS). “DraftKings and FanDuel’s dominance of the regulated betting market in NJ can be attributed to their pole position in DFS,” added Peter Blacklow, Managing Partner at Boston Seed Capital, who led the seed rounds for both QLGG and DraftKings. “The same is going to be true of QL Gaming and the media opportunity around betting. The team’s mastery of engaging DFS players through data is carrying over seamlessly to sports betting audiences.”

ABOUT QL GAMING GROUP

The QL Gaming Group, based in New York City, is a direct to consumer sports data and iGaming affiliate platform. QLGG’s mission is to educate sports fans and ultimately increase betting’s entertainment per dollar ratio through data-driven products like BetQL. The company was founded in 2015 by Justin Park and Mike Shiekman. Learn more about QL Gaming Group. Learn more about BetQL.

ABOUT ACCUSCORE

Accuscore has developed and refined models to accurately predict the outcome of sporting events. More specifically, the algorithms simulate the outcome of games approximately 10,000 times and takes into account past player performance, team composition, weather, coaching staff and more. Accuscore covers all major US sports and 13 global soccer leagues. The company licenses their predictive data directly to consumers and to media companies and sportsbook operators. Learn more about Accuscore.

