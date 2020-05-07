South Point launches first sports gambling-related drive-thru in Vegas

BUSINESS

In order to use any mobile sportsbook in Nevada, sports gambling enthusiasts must first register at a casino. While the practice has been seen as a deterrent to new signups because of the hassle, the coronavirus pandemic made the practice all but nonexistent. As stay-at-home orders begin to be relaxed, South Point Hotel Casino has taken a unique approach to allowing registrations while ensuring they comply with standing social distancing protocols. The casino now offers a “registration drive-thru” for those who want to sign up for online gambling.

The drive-thru, which opened yesterday, is only for registrations – not for placing bets, although who’s to say that option couldn’t be added in the future. Since Nevada’s governor, Steve Sisolak, is keeping casinos and sportsbooks closed for a little longer, online wagers are the only types found, and South Point is making sure it does everything it can to make the registration process as easy as possible. With several sports organizations ready to relaunch their activity this month, the timing couldn’t be better.

The UFC and NASCAR have announced that they will soon be holding competitions, so every sportsbook is going to want to get in on the action. However, virtual books have the upper hand because of the lockdown and social distancing rules, and South Point knows this. It has converted its valet entrance into the makeshift registration drive-thru, allowing anyone 21 years old or older to sign up and make their first deposit without having to leave their vehicle. The registration desk will run daily from 11 AM to 6 PM.

No one knows when the sports leagues will be back on their feet – the MLB and NBA are talking about resuming games sometime this summer, and MLS just announced that it is beginning to allow voluntary practices as a precursor to a resumption of games. In Europe, both the Bundesliga in Germany and the Premier League in the UK are close to starting their soccer activity, as well. In the meantime, though, sportsbooks need everything they can grab to offer lines in order to keep their operations afloat.

South Point knows that its drive-thru solution won’t produce a line of cars waiting to sign up as if it were giving away free ice cream. Many people, even after the coronavirus lockdowns have been lifted, will be too scared to venture out into the wild, but at least some activity is expected. Since it didn’t cost the casino any money to set up, the drive-thru will be an attractive offering to the company’s bottom line, and sports gamblers, lacking other alternatives, will become South Point customers.

The casino needs any help it can get right now. It was forced to furlough a number of employees at the end of last month, just like many other casinos, and is looking to find new ways to reverse the economic damage caused by the current health debacle.

Comments