Gambling industry announcement and partnership roundup – May 7, 2020

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Yorkshire payments companies join forces to combat risk and compliance.

Card payment solution specialist, Yorkshire Payments, have announced that they have partnered with Gala Technology, the innovative Rotherham based company, behind the multi-award winning SOTpay payment solution, to provide its clients with additional tools to protect themselves against the ever-growing risk of fraud, when processing ‘Card Not Present’ transactions.

SoftGamings becomes new Spinmatic distribution channel

We are proud and happy to announce that Spinmatic’s outstanding Casino Games are now available on SoftGamings platform.

This alliance with casino games reseller SoftGamings will open an important distribution channel for our games in several regions, especially on the CIS market.

With this incorporation to SoftGamings range of game providers, Spinmatic fans around countries like Russia, Armenia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus and so on, will be able to enjoy every slot game with the quality and speed that characterise SoftGamings platform.

Red Rake Gaming continues expansion by entering a partnership deal with Dench Solutions

The agreement will provide Dench’s network of partners access to Red Rake’s Gaming portfolio including the newly released progressive tournament tool. Games will include Super 12 Stars which combines the Super Stars series of games in to one non-stop action pack slot, Million7 which provides players one million ways of winning and classic hits like The Asp of Cleopatra.

Booming Games partners with Gaming1

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games is now available on the GAMING1 platform and their leading brand Circus.be. Booming Games’ slot portfolio comprises of more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches, Gold Vein and latest release Arabian Spins. Booming Games release up to two new games per month. Soon to be released are Gunspinner and Danger Zone.

TotoGaming Joins GGPoker Network

GGPoker Network today announces the arrival of its latest partner, TotoGaming. The gaming brand, operated by renowned platform provider Digitain, offers licensed gaming services to the Armenian public. In addition to poker, TotoGaming provides sports betting, casino and other games.

All new TotoGaming poker players are eligible to claim a Welcome Bonus and automatically join the Fish Buffet loyalty programme, spinning for cash prizes each time they reach a new status level. They can also take part in GGPoker’s record-breaking WSOP Super Circuit Online Series tournaments, which run throughout May and boast over $100,000,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with payment provider Boleto

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ announced a new partnership with leading payment provider Boleto Bancário offering safe transactions for online iGaming industry In Brazilian market.

Boleto is already available on Betzest cashier for both deposits and the withdrawal of winnings, offering real-time payments for Brazilian players.

Red Tiger joins forces with EnergyCasino

Award-winning casino game and software provider Red Tiger has signed a partnership with online operator EnergyCasino.

Players will now have access to Red Tiger’s award-winning titles, including popular releases such as Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold, Mystery Reels, and the recent smash hit, Piggy RichesTM MegaWaysTM.

Along with the games, the Malta-based supplier will be providing engagement features enabling EnergyCasino to create compelling campaigns for their players, such as Daily Jackpots, Smart Spins and Tournaments.

ORYX Gaming adds premium gaming content to OMEGA platform

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has successfully integrated ORYX Hub’s unique selection of proprietary and third party gaming content onto OMEGA Systems’ Management platform.

ORYX’s RGS top-performing content from premium studios including Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero and Givme Games, as well as its proprietary titles, are now integrated on the Omega CORE Platform, further strengthening the comprehensive content library available to OMEGA’s clients.

Furthermore, with the integration of ORYX Hub, OMEGA’s clients can now select from a portfolio of 8000+ titles from 80+ providers.

