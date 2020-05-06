WeAreCasino integrates Woohoo Games

PRESS RELEASES

WeAreCasino are a dynamic, rapidly expanding aggregator in the gaming industry and, in a short space of time, have managed to secure partnerships with some of the largest operators and games suppliers.

The new kid on the block, in terms of games suppliers is Woohoo Games who have taken the RNG game experience and developed products that not only deliver for the operator but also, more importantly, offer an immersive, fun game to the player. This unique user experience has engendered a loyalty within players that is rarely seen with RNG games.

Woohoo has established a footprint in the lucrative and growing Indian market, becoming one of the most significant RNG games providers in the region with popular games like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti and Cricket Kings, among others.

Woohoo Games, Head of Business Development, Ed Whittington explains: “In the initial explosion of the online era, businesses pored over customer loyalty – creating websites that the customer stayed with for long periods of time. We don’t think this is a dated concept but rather one that’s crucial for the success of any business, and a concept on which we have built the foundations of how we work. In RNG games, the content has often been seen as disposable and turnover of content, as a result, was very quick. We wanted to create games that players not only enjoy, but also become loyal to, and bring this back as a considered focus in the industry. The fact that growing aggregators in the industry such as WeAreCasino are integrating our games, we hope, shows operators that Woohoo are a ‘must-have’ portfolio of games.”

Marko Jelen, Head of Sales at WeAreCasino added: “Adding the Woohoo Games content on our aggregating platform was a natural step in our expanding business in India. With their RNG Indian themed titles such as Andar Bahar, Teen Patti and Cricket Kings this will for sure boost our numbers there. I’m confident in all their products which offer something fresh and innovative – as did their branded taxis @ICE early this year!”

About Woohoo

Woohoo Games is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online casino industry. Hosted on Woohoo’s own platform, these games are tailored to the widest possible range of devices, allowing operators in territories worldwide to maximise their revenues. Woohoo is privately owned, and the company boasts a host of skilled developers, designers and mathematicians as well as studio facilities in multiple countries. Its management team has over three decades worth of experience in the gaming industry. For more information, please contact [email protected]. For sales and commercial enquiries, please contact [email protected]

About WeAreCasino

WeAreCasino is a young and dynamic company whose mission is to become one of the world’s largest mobile Slot games, Video Bingo and Table games provider. It develops games exclusively dedicated for some of the world’s biggest operators through in-house solution Slot Builder.

WeAreCasino portfolio contains a wide range of casino games, immediately recognizable for their gorgeous graphics, animation and lightness at the same time to guarantee premium experience. On the other part it’s Aggregating Platform with more than 70 Third parties’ providers under one single API integration enables the operators to offer a full range of Online Casino Verticals to their clients.

Website

www.wearecasino.com

