FeedConstruct named official data and video partner of the Marbello Exhibition Series

PRESS RELEASES

FeedConstruct has signed a multi-year contract with the Marbello Exhibition Series to become the tennis tournament’s official data and video partner.

This exclusive alliance will see FeedConstruct stream to licensed sportsbook operators live video content and data on behalf of the popular Polish-based competition.

The Marbello Exhibition Series will therefore benefit from greater public exposure and engagement by enriching bookmakers’ premium content with a wide range of dynamic betting markets.

George Arabatlian, head of FeedConstruct, said:

“We are very thrilled to welcome the Marbello Exhibition Series into the FeedConstruct family. During this pandemic situation we work harder to support our network of operators with first-class, accurate sporting data and live video streaming. Our on-the-ground reporting, combined with clear communication and ground-breaking technology, will guarantee the Marbello Exhibition Series fast delivery of reliable data to global sportsbooks.

It is a very exciting opportunity for both parties and we cannot wait to get started.”



About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is a global award-winning technology and services provider for online and land-based gaming industry. BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include Online and Retails Sportsbook, Classic and Virtual Reality RNG & Live Casinos, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Gaming Platform, Sports Data Solutions and more – all ready to be launched and managed through SpringBME, its pioneering Business Management Environment .

Within Sports Data Solutions, the AI-powered scouting tool AJNA performs game flow recognition and provides statistics and extremely accurate technical data to create new unique markets to bet on.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring Platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unparalleled opportunity to succeed.

Comments