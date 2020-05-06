EveryMatrix publishes The State of Esports Betting Report 2020

PRESS RELEASES

B2B technology provider EveryMatrix launches The State of Esports Betting Report 2020, an in-depth analysis of the betting industry during sports drought and beyond. The comprehensive information empowers bookmakers with up-to-date insights on how esports can become an enduring growth strategy.

The State of Esports Betting Report 2020 aims to shed light on the gained popularity of esports and how they can help bookmakers stay afloat during this time. The 43 pages long in-depth analysis deeps dive into a substantial amount of data, comparing esports to traditional sports in terms of key metrics, their impact on both operators and providers, the integration solutions, as well as other esports essential stats.

With over x40 growth of esports betting registered in less than a month, fuelled by two major esports titles, FIFA and NBA 2k, esports is undoubtedly rising along with traditional sports.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “The last 8 weeks were quite dramatic. Esports entered the scene with a bang, from being a niche, only a small sub-segment of sports betting, without receiving many considerations from operators, to being today a very large part of the offering available on the market.

“Operators who already had esports or who were able to integrate them quickly, are ultimately the ones who are making the most out of the current lack of real-life sports events. The ones who were not so agile, are unfortunately seeing massive losses. However, it is not too late to jump on the esports bandwagon, especially since predictions show that betting on esports is here to stay. Ultimately, the aim is to maximize sportsbook revenue and diversify the offering.”

Key topics of the report include esports betting coverage compared to real sports, key drivers of esports betting, player behaviour and bettors’ profile, key data and insights for esports betting, a comprehensive analysis of betting suppliers, providers, and operators, and long- term profitability.

The State of Esports Betting Report 2020 is available for free and can be accessed on EveryMatrix.com.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers. Learn more at www.everymatrix.com.

For more information please write to: [email protected]

EveryMatrix hi-res logo: download link

Comments