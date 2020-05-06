crypto-gaming-pioneer-cloudbet-sees-exciting-potential-in-new-esports-offering

PRESS RELEASES

Cloudbet, the pioneering bitcoin sportsbook and casino, has launched an esports vertical that has been received enthusiastically by customers betting on top-flight titles from CS:GO to FIFA 20.

Players can now experience the thrill of betting in-play with cryptocurrency on live-streamed esports events every day on Cloudbet’s new website. Esports is one of a host of new features on the site, which recently replaced the operator’s legacy site as the new Cloudbet.com.

Showing its commitment to developing premium esports content, Cloudbet has also started a Discord channel that players can join to swap betting tips with other like-minded fans and find out about the operator’s Bet of the Day: A daily esports match-up that features the best odds on the market.

In launching the new vertical, Cloudbet brings its legacy of trusted and secure crypto betting to a segment that is surging in popularity among bettors around the world. The amount wagered on esports had been forecast by consultants Eilers and Krejcik Gaming to rise to almost $13 billion this year, more than double the total in 2016.

While this forecast was made long before the Covid-19 virus threatened to stall global economic growth, the resulting sport lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions have supported esports betting. Esports accounted for a fifth of all sports bets placed with Cloudbet in April, led by FIFA 20, CS:GO and Dota 2, data from the operator show.

“Our figures indicate clearly that there is strong demand and we will continue to invest in making our platform the best place to bet on esports with crypto,” a Cloudbet spokesman said. “Our aim as a responsive and innovative operator is to recognise what our customers want and deliver it to them.”

What’s available on Cloudbet:

• CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, FIFA 20, NBA 2K, Starcraft, Rainbow Six, Rocket League, Call of Duty, King of Glory

• In-play betting and live-stream views

• More than 60 markets updated daily: Bet on who gets the first kill, or wins the first map – and many more options.

Cloudbet supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum, with more new coins on the way. New players are eligible for a sign-up bonus up to 5 BTC/BCH/ETH. Besides esports, Cloudbet’s sportsbook offers odds on a multitude of markets around the world, while the Cloudbet casino has hundreds of slots and a live-dealer experience with all classic table games.

About Cloudbet

Established in 2013, Cloudbet has taken over 10 million crypto wagers, earning a reputation as the most trusted and secure name in the crypto-gaming space. The operator is the world’s leading bitcoin sportsbook and casino, and is fully licensed and regulated with satisfied customers in over 100 countries.

Cloudbet was one of the first operators to recognise the huge potential for bitcoin to alleviate customers’ pain points with faster, secure and private transactions. In keeping with its mission to create the best betting experience for customers, Cloudbet offers the best odds and unrivalled bitcoin betting limits, while new customers also receive a generous 100% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC/BCH/ETH.

For more information contact: Camilla Wright [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter for latest news and promotions: @Cloudbet

Comments