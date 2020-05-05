Experts to discuss recovery of Chinese tourism

PRESS RELEASES

Following a highly successful first installment of the AGB Webinar Series on April 9th, featuring Earle Hall on “Life After COVID-19”, Asia Gaming Brief is pleased to announce the second AGB Webinar.

This time, AGB will take a look at the roadmap to tourism recovery in Asia, particularly with the important Chinese tourism segment.

Titled ‘Road to Tourism Recovery’, the AGB Webinar Series’ panel of experts includes Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Arlt, Founder of COTRI, Glenn McCartney, Associate Dean of the University of Macau, and Ben Lee, Managing Partner of iGamiX Management.

Discussion points will include the timelines of tourism recovery, taking a look at historic trends from SARS and MERS outbreaks, indicators for the resurgence of travel, and how to ramp up offerings when the time comes.

Register today for access to the live webinar, which will be held on Thursday, 7th May at 3pm HKT. Registrants will also be sent a link to the recording if they are not able to make it.

The AGB Webinar Series is free to attend. To join, simply register here.

See you online on Thursday 7th May at 3pm HKT.

