Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – May 5, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Pronet Gaming adds MrSlotty content to its portfolio

Next generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has once again enhanced its comprehensive portfolio of casino offerings after agreeing a deal with MrSlotty.

The deal will see Pronet Gaming integrate more than 50 of the supplier’s slot games onto its platform as it continues to offer operators access to content from a diverse range of industry developers.

Leander welcomes Heroic Brands to network

Leander Games is excited to announce it has gone live with Hero Gaming. This will see its market-leading proprietary and distributed games made available to Hero’s players.

Hero Gaming runs the brands Casino Heroes, Boom Casino, Simple Casino and the Speedy Brands.

Players on the Hero sites will now find popular Leander titles such as Ave Caesar, Tomb of Mirrors and The Gem Zone amongst others, as well as a host of third-party content from leading games developers and providers.

More innovation arriving at GrooveGaming through Kalamba Games

Aggregator GrooveGaming has added more innovative content to its platform following the announcement of a partnership with Kalamba Games.

PartnerMatrix signs Prisma Gaming for affiliate management solution

PartnerMatrix is pleased to announce the signing of a new partnership with Prisma Gaming, Armenia-based iGaming provider. Prisma Gaming is a 3rd-party platform provider set to integrate PartnerMatrix platform and enable their clients to access PartnerMatrix’s affiliate and agent management system.

Through the newly signed agreement, Prisma Gaming will offer PartnerMatrix system to their network of clients, and moreover, use the solution to launch their own affiliate marketing program for the B2C brands, General Casino and Lucky Line.

Red Rake Gaming partner with United Remote

The well-known Spanish games development company, Red Rake Gaming, has signed a new strategic agreement with aggregator United Remote.

The agreement includes the distribution of Red Rake Gaming’s portfolio to operators on United Remote’s platform.

This partnership covers distribution of over 40 games from Red Rake’s portfolio, including the newly released progressive tournament tool. Games will include the newest releases, Gustav Minebuster – a cluster slot allowing players to win up to 20,000x, Mother of Horus – one of the fastest rising stars with fixed jackpots, free spins and non-stop action, and Million7 – 1 million ways for players to win with this 10×6 slot, not to mention the just released Secrets of the Temple, which Red Rake Gaming are confident will be a smash hit across United Remote’s players.

Wazdan Announces New Casino Partnership with Uniclub Casino

Slot games developer, Wazdan, has signed a new deal with Lithuania’s Uniclub Casino to bring their HTML5, tech-rich games to new players.

Since 2001, Uniclub Casino has been keeping pace with innovation in the world of online gaming. Passionate about providing superior online experiences, their website is designed with players in mind, and they partner with the world’s leading game providers to ensure excellency is offered via every game.

Through this commitment to premium games, Uniclub Casino has signed a partnership to offer Wazdan games on their platform, giving their players a taste of the tech-rich titles that have been delighting Wazdan fans for more than a decade.

Skywind Group, White Hat Gaming Announce New Partnership

Skywind Group and White Hat Gaming are proud to announce their new partnership. White Hat Gaming will now have access to all of Skywind Group’s games and player engagement tools.

This partnership will allow White Hat to enjoy premium games from Skywind’s huge portfolio of 290+ games, including Super Lion and Big Buffalo. They will have access to 50+ progressive jackpot games including the Shot and Reel family of jackpot games.

Salsa Technology spruces up Game Aggregation Platform with Spiffbet deal

Salsa Technology has spruced up its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) by signing a key partnership with gaming content specialist, Spiffbet.

Spiffbet develops online casino and betting games that are marketed under the Spiffbet Casino, STHLMGAMING and Spiffbet Sports brands. The agreement will see Swedish-based Spiffbet integrate its standout portfolio of casual, fast, fun and entertaining hybrid products onto Salsa Technology’s GAP. Spiffbet is targeting major growth in the Latin American region and will benefit from Salsa Technology’s market-leading position in the exciting region.

Pronet Gaming scales up platform offering with Red Tiger deal

Next generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has continued to expand its content portfolio after going live with specialist slots provider Red Tiger.

Pronet Gaming partners will now have access to popular Red Tiger slots including latest releases Piggy RichesTM MegaWaysTM, Zeus Lightning Power Reels and The Wild Hatter.

Vivo Gaming has signed a content agreement with Arrow’s edge Gaming

The latest HTML5 slots portfolio from Arrow’s Edge will be added to the ever-expanding suite of the Vivo Gaming platform. Arrow’s Edge games are very jackpot centric, which adds an additional exciting element for standard penny slot players and all the way up to your super high rollers. Godzilla vs King Kong and Ibiza premium slots will be featured in the extensive list of attractive games developed by Arrow’s edge.

4ThePlayer.com selects Yggdrasil’s GATI technology to accelerate global scale

Yggdrasil YG Masters partner 4ThePlayer.com has selected the supplier’s revolutionary GATI standardisation technology to rapidly scale global distribution and boost revenue opportunities.

Yggdrasil’s game-changing, language agnostic and standardised GATI technology enables game studios and developers to rapidly and securely build and distribute content across Yggdrasil’s global distribution network.

All Yggdrasil partners integrated to GATI can cross-sell their games to any global Yggdrasil Franchisee and share their respective games roadmaps, creating new ways to collaborate.

All YG Masters partners will have access to GATI, and use the preconfigured, regulation-ready, standardised content development toolkit to develop and distribute games anywhere in the world.

Comments