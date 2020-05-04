NBA 2K League odds: Basketballs’ year to take over esports

SPORTS

The NBA 2K League is entering it’s third season this year, and it may be the most important year the league will ever know. With the regular NBA season still on ice, and esports getting the biggest spotlight it might see for a long time, the start of the 2K league on May 5 will likely see its biggest audience ever, and Bodog has odds on which team will win it all.

The league consists of 23 teams, each composed of five individual players who will compete remotely. Games will be broadcast at 7:00 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with four matchups each night, airing on Twitch and Youtube.

Each match-up of the regular season is a best of three series, with the winner taking the match for the season standings. The matchups for the first week of games have recently been published, with links to watch, although the league notes that they will show whichever game is most exciting at any given time.

“We are thrilled to officially tip off the 2020 NBA 2K League season remotely and hope the excitement of NBA 2K League competition provides both new and returning fans with a fun way to stay connected and engage with our league during these unprecedented times,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “Our players have been quarantining with their teammates as they prepare for the season and will now have the opportunity to compete against one another and show they are the best players in the world.”

The regular season schedule runs until June 12, with a series of tournaments to follow that will wittle down the teams until there’s a champion. Last year’s champions, T-Wolves Gaming, still rank highly in the odds, but they’ve given up a lot of ground to the likes of Blazer5 Gaming, who’ve been dominant in the first two seasons have two of the league’s previous MVPs.

Bodog’s been kind enough to share their odds for the season’s champion, and notes they will have matchup odds throughout the season as matches are announced.

Odds To Win 2020 NBA 2K League Championship

Blazer5 Gaming +220

Mavs Gaming +500

76ers GC +825

T-Wolves Gaming +950

Gen.G Tigers Of Shanghai +950

Celtics Crossover Gaming +1500

Kings Guard Gaming +1500

Pacers Gaming +1500

Grizz Gaming +2000

Magic Gaming +2000

Hornets Venom GT +2000

Bucks Gaming +2500

Cavs Legion GC +2500

Jazz Gaming +2500

Raptors Uprising GC +2500

Nets GC +2800

Warriors Gaming Squad +2800

Wizards District Gaming +2800

Heat Check Gaming +2800

Hawks Talon GC +3300

Knicks Gaming +3300

Lakers Gaming +4000

Pistons GT +4000

