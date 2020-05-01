CalvinAyre.com May 2020 Featured Conferences & Events

CONFERENCES

iGaming Next Online

This three day conference not only looks to explore the new normal that we’ve all found ourselves in, having to depend on digital technology in ways we only previously imagined, but to also showcase just how far that technology has come.

Promising content that will be of interest to all levels of iGaming employees, iGaming Next promises the platform the content itself is delivered on will demonstrate how we’ve entered a new age of technology, and how we’re well equipped for the challenge before us.

What: iGaming Next Online

When: May 4-6

Where: Online

Register: Online

ICE North America

After having to cancel their big bash in New Orleans, ICE North America charges ahead with a digital conference. This conference hopes to get American conference goers back into the loop on all the information they might have missed as they adapted to a new work from home life.

After a few weeks of European focused digital conferences, five days of expert speakers will help the industry see how North America’s gambling industry is doing, and how it will come out of this current conference.

What: ICE North America Digital

When: May 11-15

Where: Online

Register Now: Online

