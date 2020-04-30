Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 30, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Betsoft announces partnership with Campeón Gaming Partners

Betsoft Gaming, one of the world’s premier producers of high-quality iGaming content, is proud to announce a partnership deal with Campeón Gaming Partners.

The agreement will see Betsoft Gaming integrate a wide selection of its top-performing titles within Campeón Gaming Partners’ brands to further build audience numbers across multiple jurisdictions.

Campeón Gaming Partners is an innovative iGaming operator, looking to become a major industry player through its trusted affiliate network. Operating under their own Curaçao and MGA licenses, as well as holding UKGC and SGA licenses through their white label operated brands, Campeón Gaming Partners’ brands are already globally renowned.

END 2 END energises its global expansion strategy following BMM Testlabs’ certification

END 2 END’s market-leading Bingo Multiplayer platform has received BMM Testlabs’ certification as the company continues its global expansion vision.

Following extensive testing, END 2 END has been granted its GLI-19 certification (Interactive Gaming Systems v2.0) as well as the relevant approvals to operate in the exciting Colombian market.

Pragmatic Play’s Bingo Blast Bursts On To The Market

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has unveiled its explosive new title, Bingo Blast.

A new and unique mobile-first game, Bingo Blast was designed to bridge the gap between those who love classic bingo and those who appreciate a fast iGaming experience. The original title, designed in-house and only available with Pragmatic Play, offers players a game which is 3-4 times faster than the average 90-ball bingo variant which makes it perfect for playing on the go.

Players simply buy tickets for Bingo Blast as they would normally would, via a quick and easy purchase panel. Then, they enter the game with the first blast resulting in balls exploding across the screen. From there, players are swiftly taken through another blast before jumping to the final round where balls continue to drop at a rapid-fire pace until there is a winner.

Playson secures global partnership with Playtech

Casino software provider Playson has signed a content distribution agreement with leading gambling technology company, Playtech.

Through an integration with POP (Playtech Open Platform), popular Playson titles such as Solar Queen and Rome: Caesar’s Glory, along with its new Funky Fruits series and Timeless Fruits Slots portfolio, will soon be made available to Playtech’s global network featuring some of the most well-respected operators in the industry.

Included in the new partnership are the supplier’s promotional tools, such as its integration-free jackpots, seamless play, free spins, and regular tournaments with daily prize drops, all of which are proven to enhance player retention.

BETBY Signs esports expansion with Gamingtec

Innovative sports betting supplier BETBY has continued the growth of its esports offering, widening its current commercial terms with software platform provider Gamingtec.

Gamingtec, one of the fastest growing turnkey and white label providers in the iGaming industry, already features BETBY’S sportsbook product in its portfolio and will now be joined by the supplier’s growing esports offering.

The products will not only be available to established operators, but also for start-ups and projects which are looking for a turnkey solution, including BETBY’s sports betting catalogue.

Soft2Bet debuts latest B2B Solution FEZBet

Casino and sportsbook group Soft2Bet has announced the launch of its latest B2B solution, FEZbet.

The new product is set to revolutionise the market with its unique gamification, and provides access to casino, live casino, sport and virtual sports modules.

FEZBet has over 3000 casino games from more than 35 providers, along with sports betting opportunities, exciting bonuses and big money tournaments.

Available in more than 10 languages with multilingual customer support 24/7, the new solution also offers players leading localised payment providers.

Northern Lights selects Yggdrasil’s revolutionary GATI technology as interface to access global markets

Yggdrasil YG Masters partner Northern Lights has selected the supplier’s game-changing GATI standardisation technology as its go-to market interface to realise its global business strategy.

Yggdrasil’s revolutionary, language agnostic and standardised GATI technology enables game studios and game developers to rapidly and securely build and distribute content across Yggdrasil’s global distribution network. All Yggdrasil partners integrated to GATI will be able to cross-sell their games to any global Yggdrasil Franchisee. This is a unique model enabling them to rapidly scale distribution and boost revenue opportunities, at the same time as developing completely new ways of working and collaborating.

GATI is the enabler of the Yggdrasil Decentralised Aggregation Network (DAN). This allows any global Yggdrasil Franchisee to collaborate using GATI and to share their respective games roadmaps.

Relax Gaming lands branding deal for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels™

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed an intellectual property deal with ReelPlay for the application of the Infinity Reels™ trade dress and mechanic across a range of its proprietary content, as well as making the licence available to its third-party studios.

First spearheaded by ReelPlay’s blockbuster slot El Dorado, Infinity Reels™ is a unique concept in online slots where each spin provides the chance to add an additional reel and respin with a progressive multiplier. The process of adding reels repeats itself, providing maximised winning potential for players.

Following the feature’s instant success, Relax has attained the rights to the trademark and licence on behalf of all its partners, allowing the supplier’s in-house developers, Silver Bullet studios and Powered By partners the option of incorporating the innovative mechanic into upcoming games.

Kiron grows Italian market presence with Microgame partnership

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron has extended its reach in Italy after securing a deal with leading gaming service provider Microgame.

Kiron will launch a wide selection of virtual content on the Microgame platform, including its leading virtual horse racing, dog racing and football games, enabling players to place bets across all network operators supplied by the Italian provider. Kiron will also be facilitating the introduction of Highlight Games’ Soccerbet product across the Microgame network.

Hipther Agency launches news portal GamingAmericas.com

Hipther Agency, founder of European Gaming, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading betting and gaming media platform, has announced the launch of its one-stop news portal, GamingAmericas.com.

The new site will target both the online and land-based sectors and cover news pieces on sports betting, casino, eSports, payments and the video gaming industry.

GamingAmericas.com has also incorporated a dedicated online business directory where companies can list their business to gain an extra exposure and increase their brand awareness across North, South and Latin America.

Yggdrasil expands strategic partnership with Azure Tech into Franchise

Yggdrasil Gaming has signed a strategic Franchise licensing agreement with Asian gaming supplier Azure Tech. This is the second Franchise agreement from Yggdrasil in less than two weeks.

Azure Tech is a rapidly emerging content provider, introducing superior game content to the Asian gaming industry. With its dedicated IT infrastructure, Azure Tech has the capacity to ensure the best performance on game content distribution. With its tailored BI service, Azure Tech is able to elevate customer engagement to the next level and boost client profits.

Booming Games goes live on Gamesys Group brands

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games has launched their games on Vera & John, InterCasino and Finlandia Casino. Booming Games’ slot portfolio comprises of more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches, Gold Vein and latest release Spinosaurus. Booming Games release up to two new games per month that will be available to all brands. Soon to be released are Gunspinner and Danger Zone.

