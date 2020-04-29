Rob Fell explains how NetEnt Connect takes the hassle out of integration

BUSINESS

When an operator strikes a deal with a game supplier, they want the most hassle free integration they can possibly find, but that doesn’t always happen. That’s why NetEnt has developed the NetEnt Connect platform, and Product Director Rob Fell joined our Becky Liggero to explain how it benefits operators by removing the hassle.

First off, what is the best description of NetEnt Connect? “We’re building a Connect platform which brings in multiple different game studios and new content types to what we’ve been offering in the past so we can give our customers seamlessly a great offering and a new product,” Fell said.

This is something NetEnt can offer, with plenty of quality products on the platform, thanks to the partnerships they’ve made and games they’ve assembled. “So obviously, we’ve got a number of great game studios from NetEnt and Red Tiger now, and what we want to do is we want to bring in new types of content and offer our customers something that works really well for them in the market they operate,” he said. “So whether it be fantasy sports from the likes of Scout Gaming Group, or whether it be some kind of lottery product or instant win product from somebody like Glucks Games, we’re looking at product that compliments and supplements what NetEnt already has, and really giving our customers a wide range of offering within one sort of package that they get.

Having been on the operator side, Fell gained a strong understanding of when products are going to integrate well, and when they might be lacking something, and that has been applied to Connect. “In my last roll at GVC, we integrated something like 85 game suppliers over two and a half years, so I’ve seen the pain that the operator has of one integration, to maintenance of that,” he said. “Also everyone’s working to different standards, some platforms provide bonus tools, some platforms have very easy legal, some have very difficult legal, some provide amazing customer support, some don’t. So what we’re doing is we’re taking experience and sort of looking at the sort of five main pinch of pain points, and we’re simplifying all those things and making them really easy for both the game supplier and the operator.”

