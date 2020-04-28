Woohoo Games: three more operators integrate suite

PRESS RELEASES

After only a few short months since launch, Woohoo’s ascendancy in the world of RNG games continues to rise. Happy Luke, Live Casino House and Empire 777 have added the increasingly popular game suite to their sites.

With a studious attention to state-of-the-art graphics, engaging game play and competitive commercial rates, Woohoo Games have quickly established themselves as a ‘must have’ portfolio. In the past few weeks, Woohoo added three new games to the RNG market with Cyberpunk Wars, Racer Babes and Caesars Conquest and have more in the pipeline over the coming year. Already one of the biggest players in India, these latest inclusions highlight a more international footprint for the new games provider.

Woohoo Games, Head of Business Development, Ed Whittington comments: “The creation of our games is never rushed as we need to make sure each release is, not only unique, but also interesting enough to create loyalty and fun for the end user. In this hugely competitive landscape we also need to, and believe we have, taken the user experience and game graphics to another level. However, proof is in the pudding of operator adoption, and, to be taken up by established industry brands like Happy Luke, Live Casino House and Empire 777 is very exciting.”

Woohoo Games is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online casino industry. Hosted on Woohoo’s own platform, these games are tailored to the widest possible range of devices, allowing operators in territories worldwide to maximise their revenues. Woohoo is privately owned, and the company boasts a host of skilled developers, designers and mathematicians as well as studio facilities in multiple countries. Its management team has over three decades worth of experience in the gaming industry. For more information, please contact [email protected]. For sales and commercial enquiries, please contact [email protected]

