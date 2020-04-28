gala-bingo-to-host-52-special-bingo-games-in-one-day-for-kindness-charity

PRESS RELEASES

Bingo players are being invited to join a huge 52 game charity event on Thursday 30th April run by Gala Bingo, to raise money for kindness charity, 52 Lives.

GalaBingo.com , the U.K.’s favourite online bingo site, is continuing its kindness initiatives during the lockdown by running the event to support its charity partner, 52 Lives. It is inviting players to support the cause by taking part in the 52 special games, where 100% of the proceeds go directly to the charity. Four games will run every hour from 10am-11.45pm and players will be able to play as many games as they want. Gala Bingo is also donating a further £52,000 to ensure more people can be helped.

The company has been a charity partner to 52 Lives for three years raising in excess of £350,000 through hosting special charity bingo games and giving donations. The organisation, which changes someone’s life for the better every week of the year with a focus on kindness, has increased its support of various causes in recent weeks, including elderly care homes and people struggling with self-isolation.

The increased funds will enable the charity to help 20 families across the U.K. over the next month who have a child with a rare terminal illness called Batten disease. Children with Batten lose the ability to walk, talk, see and eat and rarely live past their teenage years. Their care needs are hugely demanding and lockdown has made life even harder for these families. The charity is helping to provide every family with essential items, such as white goods and care packages, as well as toys and sensory equipment, to make this time a bit more enjoyable for the children and their siblings.

Photos: 52 Lives helping families of those living with Batten disease

52 Lives is also helping to send wellbeing packs to almost 400 elderly people in Berkshire who are in isolation living on their own with no family support network or internet access. The wellbeing packs include essential items, as well as a regular newsletter to help them stay connected and keep their spirits up. One recipient, 78-year-old, Jill, said: ‘I’ve just received a wellbeing goody bag and burst into tears! I’ve never known kindness like it.’

With the extra funds raised the charity will also be helping to supply emergency food parcels to 100 vulnerable families in Leeds.

Photo: 52 Lives delivery of food parcels in Leeds

Karina Adrian, Head of Brand Marketing at GalaBingo.com, said: “We are a real community at Gala and we are so pleased that our players want to help support good causes by playing these special games on 30th April. It will be a fantastic day and we encourage as many players to take part in one of the charity games as possible.

“It’s important to remember to continue supporting charities that carry out vital work with those in need during this difficult time. We’re proud to work with 52 Lives, a fantastic initiative that makes a real difference, and it’s wonderful to hear about all the people they’ve already been able to help with our support.”

Jaime Thurston, CEO of 52 Lives, commented: “This is a really difficult time for everyone, with people’s lives being turned upside down due to the effects of Coronavirus. We’re so thankful to Gala for their continued support, which will be much appreciated now more so than ever by those in need.”

For anyone looking to sign up to play the free games, charity games or nominate someone in need, please visit www.galabingo.com

About GalaBingo.com

GalaBingo.com – The U.K.’s No.1 Bingo Site

With over 600 online bingo jackpots daily, more than any other U.K. bingo website, and over £4 million paid out to members every day, Gala Bingo is the U.K.’s No 1 online Bingo site.

Comments