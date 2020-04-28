5 reasons to attend the Mare Balticum Gaming Summit

PRESS RELEASES

Online casino software provider and content aggregator Slotegrator will be attending the virtual edition of the Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, held on May 7, where the company’s Head of Sales, Vadim Potapenko, will speak on a panel addressing the effects that the disruption of sports betting is having on online casinos.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancelation of a number of iGaming expos, trade shows, and conferences. Some organizers, however, are taking their events online. While the live edition of the Mare Balticum Gaming Summit has been postponed to August 6, a virtual edition will go ahead on May 7. The goal of the summit is suited to its virtual format. Instead of being centered around a particular region or market, the topics will focus on how different sectors of the iGaming industry are adapting to the effects of COVID-19.

Several of the summit’s panels will focus on how the pandemic is affecting the sports betting industry. Speakers will address the explosion of esports betting and other sports betting alternatives, as well as taking a look at how the betting sector will restart after the crisis is over. There will also be a panel of marketing experts offering advice won through a successful career, as well as a discussion of how marketers are navigating the uncertain and unstable landscape. There will also be panels addressing the effects that the crisis is having on the payments industry. Slotegrator Head of Sales Vadim Potapenko will be part of a panel discussing whether the online casino business is benefiting from the disruption of the live sports betting industry.

Since the company’s foundation in 2012, Slotegrator has been one of the iGaming industry’s leading software solution providers and aggregators for online casinos and sportsbooks. Headquartered in Europe with a strong presence in the CIS market, Slotegrator is consistently expanding its product offering, which includes online casino platform and white label solutions, a vast portfolio of casino games from the world’s best slot game developers, live dealer games and virtual sports, payment processors for online gambling projects, licensing services, and much more. The mission of the company is to facilitate the growth of the iGaming industry ecosystem through acting as an intermediary to bring together various pillars of the industry.

Comments