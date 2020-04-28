Gambling industry announcement and partnership roundup – April 28, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Pronet Gaming expands platform offering with Maverick deal

Next generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has agreed a deal to host Maverick’s full portfolio of slots as it continues to extend its already considerable platform offering.

The deal will give access to hit offerings such as Cloud9, BattleMech: Earth and Crazy Easter Eggs.

Pariplay Partners with Playlogics to Distribute Content Through Development Programme

Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has announced a partnership between Pariplay Ignite, its studio development programme, and Playlogics LLC, an independent casino games studio making its much-anticipated entry into the online realm. Through the partnership, Playlogics will leverage Pariplay’s comprehensive resources, its regulated market footprint and customers to introduce its games to the iGaming market for the first time.

Launched in 2019, Playlogics will benefit from the Ignite programme’s long-standing commitment to supporting independent online game studios looking to expand their reach, but without the resources to do so. As an Ignite partner, Playlogics will benefit from Pariplay’s infrastructure and extensive global reach, accelerating them into many different markets within a very short period of time. Denmark, Italy, New Jersey, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, are just a few of the regulated territories Pariplay’s Ignite programme will give Playlogics access to.

Delasport Partners with Kiron

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron Interactive has entered into a partnership with Delasport, internationally known software company developing and delivering high-end software products and turnkey solutions to gaming operators.

Delasport’s portfolio of clients will now have access to Kiron’s BetMan RGS platform, providing them with a rapid play betting experience across multiple virtual sports and number games. Games to be offered include, virtual football, horse and greyhound racing, racing roulette and more.

NetEnt and ReelPlay agree IP partnership

NetEnt Product Services Ltd and ReelPlay Pty Ltd have entered into an agreement which strengthens their rights associated with their respective marks InfiniReels and Infinity Reels.

NetEnt and ReelPlay are leading providers of premium gaming solutions to casino operations. NetEnt’s debut InfiniReels game, Gods Of Gold InfiniReels will launch on 14 May 2020. ReelPlay’s El Dorado Infinity Reels launched in November 2019; the follow-up, Giza Infinity Reels, launched in April 2020. ReelPlay’s Odin Infinity Reels will launch in June 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement both parties will work together to extend and protect their respective franchises of InfiniReels and Infinity Reels.

EvenBet evolves iGaming offering with Salsa Technology Video Bingos

Salsa Technology is pleased to announce it has signed a new content partnership with turnkey multi-channel gaming solution provider, EvenBet.

Salsa Technology is to integrate its entire portfolio of outstanding Video Bingos onto the EvenBet platform. The new deal will enable EvenBet partners to gain access to a wide selection of Salsa Technology titles through a single integration, including Halloween Groove Bingo, Pachinko 3D and the Latin American classic Jogo dos Bichos Praia. An extension of this partnership is that EvenBet will gain access to Salsa Technology’s third-party games through the Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

Salsa Technology will be joining EvenBet’s exciting third-party providers portfolio, which already includes 1xBet, 9Stacks, BetLive and TotoBet, to name a few. EvenBet enables its partners to access even more content through its own poker platform and currently this features games from Ezugi, Habanero, Wazdan, InBet Games, OneTouch, Play’n’Go, GameArt.

Realistic Games goes live with 888 Casino

Casino game developer Realistic Games has launched its award-winning content with one of the world’s leading online gaming and entertainment solutions providers, 888 Casino.

Some of the supplier’s most popular HTML5 slot titles including Funsize Fireworks, 8th Wonder, Super Graphics Upside Down, 6 Appeal Deluxe and Super Graphics Super Lucky are now available on 888 Casino’s UK platform.

Realistic Games has also gone live with 888 Casino in Sweden, where its players can enjoy an even greater selection of engaging games such as Fortune 5, 6 Appeal Deluxe, 8th Wonder, Big Wheel and Pentagram.

Relax Gaming teams up with CasinoSecret

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, is to launch its entire casino games portfolio with CasinoSecret in a deal which will further extend the supplier’s global presence.

Relax’s library of in-house developed slot games will be made available to the Malta-based operator, including consistent top-performers Money Train, Snake Arena, and the entire Tumble series.

CasinoSecret will also integrate premium games from Relax’s hand-picked Silver Bullet studio partners, together with an extensive collection of content from its Powered By network, which boasts leading names such as Big Time Gaming and ReelPlay.

Digital Fuel Marketing boost US presence with Sports Wagering registrant certificate approval in Indiana

iGaming specialists Digital Fuel Marketing have boosted their position in the fast-growing US market with the company now approved to offer sports wagering support services in Indiana.

Receipt of a Sports Wagering Registrant Certificate of Registration from the Indiana Gaming Commission is another step forward in Digital Fuel Marketing’s expansion strategy across the US, on the back of the agency having previously announced approval to operate in both New Jersey (2017) and Pennsylvania (2019).

Stride Gaming integrates Red Tiger’s slots

Award-winning casino software and games supplier Red Tiger has launched its slots and innovative Daily Jackpots with Stride Gaming.

Stride Gaming’s proprietary platform, which was recently acquired by Rank, powers key brands including Spin and Win, Kitty Bingo, Lucky Pants Bingo, Magical Vegas, Lucky VIP and Aspers Casino Online.

Red Tiger’s in-demand slot catalogue, such as the recent hit Wings of Ra and classic titles Pirates’ Plenty: Battle for Gold and Dynamite Riches, have now been integrated with Stride’s portfolio.

Hacksaw Gaming live with SuprNation

Malta-based gaming provider Hacksaw Gaming has strengthened its operator partnership portfolio by signing a deal with SuprNation. Hacksaw Gaming’s slots are now live across SuprNation’s casino brands VoodooDreams, NYspins and mobile-focused Duelz, and include popular games such as Stick’em, Cubes and Miami Multiplier.

Clive Hawkswood joins the beBettor team as a Non-Executive Director

Clive Hawkswood, former CEO of the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), joins beBettor as a Non-Executive Director. Clive joins at a time where Affordability Checks have been outlined as an expectation of UKGC licensees, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis, and beBettor’s customer Affordability Checks continue to assist operators automate their social responsibility obligations. Clive also brings his vast experience of bringing operators together to beBettor’s Single Customer View offering, which beBettor sees as an exciting consumer protection development for the year ahead.

Swintt announces partnership with Wunderino

Swintt, the Malta-based provider focused on delivering localised content, have announced their partnership with leading operator Wunderino.

The agreement outlines the distribution of Swintt’s portfolio of over 50 games, including proprietary content such as ‘Panda Warrior’, recent hit game ‘Golden 888’. The upcoming releases ‘Royal Golden Dragon’ and Indian themed ‘Bollywood Billions’ will also be available.

