ePL Invitational won by wolves striker Jota with golden goal

SPORTS

A truly thrilling finish took place in the ePL Invitational tournament as Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Diogo Jota beat Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in the inaugural FIFA 20 Event final after a golden goal from his team-mate Raul Jimenez sealed victory for Jota.

With the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all taking part across the final two days of the tournament after a thrilling opening couple of days of FIFA 20 action, bragging rights were on the line too. But who else wishes they could have finished off their opponent, while others were left thanking their lucky football stars? Read on and find out.

Quarter Finals:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 4-1 Christian Atsu (Newcastle)

Christian Atsu got the start he wanted, as Allan Saint-Maximin slotted the virtual Newscastle United into an early lead against Liverpool. Thereafter, however, it was all one-way traffic and Trent Alexander Arnold scored four as his team-mates Firmino (2), Wijnaldum and Salah to slot the Reds into the semi-finals.

Andre Gomes (Everton) 2-4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

A tough match for both players saw Sterling set up a top-two semi-final as he won the Merseyside derby. De Bruyne put City in front before Gylfi Sigurdsson levelled for the Toffeemen to send the Evertonian onlie fans into raptures and the teams in level at the break.

A second half Sergio Aguero hat-trick was the difference as Sterling eventually pulled clear, but not without a few scares as Gomes equalized for 2-2 and had a chance to equalize when 3-2 down cleared off the line by the City man, who seemed desperate to win.

“When I’ve got this little set-up here, he’s not beating me!” said Sterling after the event, crediting Gomes with being a quality player both on and off the real pitch.

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 5-2 Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

Another potential banana skin was avoided by the favourite as Diogo Jota scored possibly the goal of the whole tournament when he lobbed Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset’s team at a virtually-packed Molineux.

“He is a good player. I think he is going to go through [the semi-final].” Mousset said after the match.

Neal Maupay (Brighton & Hove Albion) 0-1 Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

The tightest game of the tournament saw Burnley winger McNeil nick it with a solitary goal against the much-fancied Neal Maupay, who like Todd Cantwell ultimately came up short of expectations.

“I’ve not been that nervous before playing FIFA,” said McNeil upon the final whistle. “I’ve never played a FIFA game that’s been that tight!”

Saturday April 25th

Semi-Finals

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 3-2* Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

A brilliant game in the first semi-final saw Alexander-Arnold come from two Aguero strikes down to see Raheem Sterling into what looked an unassailable first half lead. In the second half, Roberto Firmino dragged Liverpool back into it before a Jordan Henderson equalizer set-up the second match, where any goal was golden and would finish the contest.

As it happened, it was another strike from Firmino that sent Sterling home and put the Liverpool right-back into the final.

Sterling, who twice hit the frame of the goal, bemoaned missed chances but wished his former stablemate the best of fortunes in the final.

“I should have finished the game off.” He griped. “But he’s won and good luck in the final.”

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 4-1 Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Diogo Jota convincingly lived up to his favourite by thrashing Burnley’s Dwight McNeil in his semi-final. With goals from Moutinho, Jota himself (2) and Jimenez, the Wolves striker never looked worried, even when McNeil pulled a goal back when 2-0 down as Chris Wood.

The Final

Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) 1-2* Diogo Jota (Wolves)

The tightest of finals saw Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool go into a first half lead after an injury-time header from Georginio Wijnaldum made it past the despairing grasp of Rui Patricio. In the second half, Adama Traore was the pixelated hero as he lashed in following a cute backheel from Jota’s own digital image set up the unselfish leveler.

Into golden goal territory and a cagey game saw no strike after the hour-mark. Cue a channel ball for Mexican striker Raul Jimenez to stretch his legs for and a sublime smash into the top of the net. Jota threw his arms into the air as he realized he was champion, Alexander-Arnold slumping back onto his leather couch in disappointment.

Results in Full:

Round 1

John Mc Ginn (Aston Villa) 1 – 6 Neal Maupay (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) 4-3 Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)

Dwight McNeil (Burnley) 3-2 Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United)

Philip Billing (Bournemouth) 4-0 Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Last 16

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 5-4 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Tom Grennan (Manchester United) 1-5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Reece James (Chelsea) 0-8 Andre Gomes (Everton)

Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) 1-2 Christian Atsu (Newcastle United)

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 8-2 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) 2-6 Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

Neal Maupay (Brighton & Hove Albion) 4-2 Philip Billing (Bournemouth)

Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) 1-3 Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Quarter Finals

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 4-1 Christian Atsu (Newcastle)

Andre Gomes (Everton) 2-4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 5-2 Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

Neal Maupay (Brighton & Hove Albion) 0-1 Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Saturday April 25th

Semi-Finals

Diogo Jota (Wolves) 4-1 Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 3-2* Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Final

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) 1-2* Diogo Jota (Wolves)

* Winning goal scored in Golden Goal period

Comments