Finnplay Introduces Innovative Player Engagement Tool

HELSINKI, 27th April 2020 – Finnplay, the Nordic-based iGaming platform provider and gaming group announced the introduction of a powerful new tool, the Engagement Manager which intelligently segments players, automates campaigns and optimises return on investment. In spite of the global Covid19 crisis, Finnplay is still experiencing positive growth and continues developing important new features for its operators. This new tool combines smart player segmentation with campaign automation and real-time analytics. iGaming operators create custom player groups, segmented by behaviour and deliver timely messages, campaigns and bonuses via automated actions. It’s a novel approach to a long-standing challenge for operators. The messages are delivered via email, SMS and push notification using integrated service providers. Operators also set up graphical dashboards fed by real-time data to analyse results and improve future campaigns, player segments, triggers and bonus offerings.

This new feature has been long in development and was greeted with significant demand from the market. Finnplay and its customers anticipate the Engagement Manager will generate substantial revenue growth in the short term. Finnplay has partnered with Gaming Crafts Oy, a fellow Finnish iGaming software specialists company, with its flag ship product OptiKPI, the next generation marketing automation tool to implement the exciting new feature.

Erkki Nikunen, CMO of Finnplay says: “We are very pleased to release this important new tool to our customers to stimulate player activity and profitability. Operators are always looking for more focused ways to motivate their players, and the Engagement Manager provides an intelligent new approach to managing player segmentation, bonusing and campaign automation.”

