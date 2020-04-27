Alessandro Fried to discuss the evolving Latam Sportsbook Market in Digital Panel

PRESS RELEASES

BtoBet’s Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Fried will be one of the leading industry experts who will be participating at SBC’s Digital Summit. The digital summit, spanning on five days, which will have different key topics on its agenda, ranging from sports betting, to lottery, payments, and regulatory prospectives.

Widely considered as one of the prominent industry figures especially in regards to the Latin American market, Fried will be participating in a panel which will evaluate the current and prospective potential that the LatAm region keeps in hold.

The panel is also expected to discuss the impact that the current novel coronavirus pandemic has had on the local industry due to the sportsbook calendar being brought to a halt on a global level. Together with his peers who will be participating in “The Future of Latin American Sports Betting”, Fried will be opining regarding how the local operators could mitigate the current situation, whilst also giving his views regarding how the sportsbook industry will drive growth in Latin America over the coming years.

The panel experts will also discuss the region’s regulatory setup and how the market is expected to shape up in the short to medium term. From a jurisdictional perspective the panel will also discuss the region’s key differences from more mature markets, primarily Europe. Ultimately the experts will be crunching numbers and gauging the opportunities and how best to engage sports fans in LatAm’s different jurisdictions.

