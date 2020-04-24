Connect through the crisis – Exacta launches re-vamped site

PRESS RELEASES

Social distancing shouldn’t come between you and your next career move. The relaunched Exacta Solutions website was purposefully designed to be a one-stop recruitment portal for job applicants and employers looking to make quality connections within the iGaming industry.

Exacta Solutions is a Malta-based recruitment and consultancy agency spearheaded by Chris Vella and Anthony Hennessy. With over 25 years of combined experience, the Exacta team has acquired invaluable first-hand expertise and weathered many an industry storm. This places Exacta in a unique position to confidently assist candidates during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

‘We wish to assure applicants that we are making a concerted effort to represent them throughout these difficult times,’ comments Chris Vella. ‘This unprecedented situation, more than ever, demonstrates why our boutique service is superior. With us, candidates are not another number. We get to know them personally. We discuss their goals and ambitions. And we guide them through the entire recruitment process, ensuring we find the right fit.’

As well as featuring a continually updated list of vacancies, the Exacta Solutions website also provides tips and best practices on how applicants can tailor their CVs and prepare for the crucial interviewing stages.

‘We urge candidates to get in touch even if they don’t find what they are looking for listed on our site,’ Anthony Hennessy explains. ‘We take an extremely proactive stance to recruitment and are constantly in touch with businesses in Malta, Europe, and other iGaming hotspots. The right candidate reaching out at the right time could mean they’ll get a head start with any new vacancies. Being pro-active is key, especially in these strange times.’

The current situation has also thrown up a few surprise benefits for job seekers. For example, companies are increasingly embracing remote working. This offers candidates who have longed for the flexibility of working from home—especially those with tech experience—an opportune time to enter the job market.

On the flip side, Exacta also recognises the challenges businesses themselves are currently facing. That’s why in addition to regular recruitment, Exacta specialises in C-level headhunting. The team’s extensive network enables key talent to be brought into the fold easily and efficiently.

So if you are a candidate looking for a new opportunity, or a business seeking new recruits on any level of position, then get in touch with Exacta Solutions today by heading to www.exactasolutions.com.

