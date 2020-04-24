Boris Becker joins GGPoker as first sporting ambassador

POKER

Poker partners are often symbiotic, and as we’ve already learned in the last few months, GGPoker know what they’re doing in hiring new representatives.

Daniel Negreanu joined Bryn Kenney and Felipe Ramos in the GG stable late in 2019, and the latest addition to the team, Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier, joined just last week when the Esports and poker legend started wearing the GGPoker patch.

Today, that roster of four top level pros was added to with the six-time tennis Grand Slam winner Boris Becker, who has become an official site ambassador along with GGPoker’s latest brand partner, King’s Casino!

Becker, who has previously represented partypoker at the felt, will be the brand’s ambassador for the forthcoming WSOP Online Super Circuit Series, and will be hoping to add to his $111,416 winnings from the live felt, although he’s a little out of practice in terms of live poker, with the former Wimbledon champion having cashed only once since 2013 at the live felt.

That’s not going to change any time soon of course, with King’s Casino closed for the foreseeable future. Online, GGPoker are already building a strong rapport with fans and growing their reputation in line with some ever-expanding guarantees.

Boris Becker couldn’t sing the praises of his new poker pals highly enough.

“I am thrilled to work with GGPoker and King’s,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to competing with players around the world on the very best poker platform. With the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series just around the corner, I’m hoping to add a WSOP Circuit ring to my Grand Slam wins!”

GGPoker are equally happy with their latest superstar acquisition.

Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker, said in a statement:

“The addition of both a sporting great like Boris and a respected poker brand like King’s to the GGPoker roster means we continue to go from strength to strength. Everyone is well aware of what a fierce competitor Boris is on the court, and I expect to see the same spirit when he hits the tables!”

Leon Tsoukernik, owner of King’s Resort and no mean player himself was quick to sell the benefits of the partnership between Europe’s largest cardroom and the fastest-growing site in poker.

“We are honored to announce our partnership with GGPoker, the most ambitious online operator right now,” he said. “Their software is incredibly innovative and evolutive, yet still convenient for amateur players, with many amazing and exclusive features. We are very excited with the support of my friend and poker legend ElkY to combine forces with GGPoker. This gives all of our players the best platform and the very best offers.”

There are plenty of new bonuses to speak of on the site, with the Fish Buffet loyalty program, a 200% First Deposit Bonus, monthly promos with cash prizes up to $400,000 as well as the weekly $500k GG Masters tournament.

Boris Becker is sure to add a lot of flair to GGPoker and will surely be the first of many celebrities to wear the patch alongside the elite-level pros. We’re excited to see who they sign up next.

