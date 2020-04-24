BUSINESS

While ICE London is a top notch gaming conference, bringing in industry experts from all around the world, it’s also a meeting of so many different cultures, each bringing their own languages. All-in Global, who offer translation services amongst other products, highlighted the need some firms may have for a little translation help with the assistance of a Global Ambassador who seemed awfully familiar.

This All-in Global brand ambassador, who much resembled a U.K. icon, had a specific way of communicating that even the editorial team of CalvinAyre could have used some translation help with. “We is here at All-in Global,” he said. “They is all about translations. Today be a celebration about translation for all the nations that is offering translation services in the world of gaming, and other things as well.”

All-in Global has been providing translation services since 2008. They help brands not only localize for most regions, but they can also handle multilingual SEO services, as well as create great video content. When Becky Liggero Fontana spoke with Tiago Aprigio, CEO of the company, he explained that the company realized its strengths went far beyond simply translating content.

This brand ambassador took a slightly different approach to Liggero Fontana. “Big up Becky, how’s it going? You’s looking very fly today. I see you is gone for that body hugging black polo neck. It’s working wonders for your babyla.”

Much like All-in Global’s video content, which tends to be more on the fun side, this brand ambassador was much more interested in the party side of ICE London than he was on delivering a standard pitch. “We is gonna be doing a little DJ sesh,” he said. “We thought some people coming here for ICE might be a bit bored by all this corporate, Ho Ho, whatever it is. So I thought me would lively up the day by getting some sick tunes on, taking some requests here and there, we’re gonna have selfies here at the stand, it’s just going to be a block party here with All-in Global.”

