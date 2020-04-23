X-Bet.co and BUFF.bet merge and fuel eSports betting IPO

PRESS RELEASES

The two eSports betting brands are merging due to a signed deal at the end of February between XB Systems, a start-up organization managing X-Bet.co and one of the strongest white labels of UltraPlay – BUFF.bet.

Since XB Systems operations began in May 2017, the company has grown rapidly within the eSports betting sector under the brand name X-Bet.co. BUFF.bet, on the other hand, is a standalone business affiliated with UltraPlay and powered by its advanced betting solutions.

For over three years XB Systems has been working closely with its platform provider UltraPlay. The effective management team of XB Systems and the surging growth rates on X-Bet.co in terms of betting volume and user numbers encouraged UltraPlay to take the next step and initiate talks to merge BUFF.bet with XB Systems operations and management. Due to the signed agreement, X-Bet.co effectively and fully takes over the management and operations, as well as the domain and all assets of the merged business. UltraPlay will remain the platform provider for the newly formed venture for the foreseeable future.

Mario Ovcharov, CEO of UltraPlay commented: “We believe that X-Bet.co and BUFF.bet will form a great synergy together. With the two sites joined forces and the experienced management team of XB Systems firmly in place, BUFF.bet will undoubtedly go from strength to strength becoming one of the leading eSports betting operators worldwide”.

Daniel Miller, CEO of XB Systems said: “The merger is an absolute recipe for success and a win-win situation for everyone. Under the BUFF.bet brand we are targeting a major slice of the global eSports market. With our unique proposition of media portal and eSports betting site powered by UltraPlay’s data and betting solutions, we are certain that our market share will grow massively over the next 24 months“.

The newly formed organization will come under the name of BUFF.bet and will incorporate the two brands’ vision of providing the ultimate eSports betting experience.

A major contributing factor in this success story has been the close collaboration with Swiss-based firm Raptor Consulting GmbH, which has accompanied XB Systems since its foundation specializing in the capital raising for the company.

Furthermore, the acclaimed international financial boutique JP Capital Investments Ltd., with its wealth of experience and exclusive network, has been assigned as partners in the upcoming IPO of XB Systems.

About UltraPlay:

UltraPlay is a modern technology company, founded in 2010, with the core ambition to offer an innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions, focused on sports and eSports betting, live betting, white-label, online casino and blockchain technology.

Assembled by a team of iGaming professionals with vast experience in betting product development, operations, eSports and marketing, UltraPlay is a trusted partner for delivering superior sports software and odds products to its customers. Learn more about the company here: www.ultraplay.co

About XB Systems:

XB Systems is a design, engineering and media company specializing in software development and eSports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state of the art eSports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems is dedicated to achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the company here: www.xb.systems

Press contact:

Lyubomira Petrova

CMO at UltraPlay

Email: [email protected]

