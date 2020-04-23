EvenBet to host online poker tournament at SBC Digital Summit

PRESS RELEASES

Award-winning developer confirmed as sponsor for upcoming online conference

April 2020 – EvenBet Gaming has agreed a deal with SBC to become an official sponsor of the SBC Digital Summit, which includes the leading online gaming software developer hosting an exclusive poker tournament for delegates.

EvenBet will be giving attendees the chance to go head-to-head in the digital competition, which will be powered by the company’s industry-leading poker platform.

Starting on the Tuesday, summit delegates will be able to enter a multi-table Hold’em tournament via a password that can be retrieved from EvenBet’s virtual booth in the exhibition hall.

CEO Dmitry Starostenkov will also take part in the online presentation “Poker to the rescue?”, taking place at 10.30am U.K. time on Tuesday 28th April, where he will discuss the significant rise in poker wagering in recent months and how the vertical is a viable product for operators looking for additional revenue streams in the current climate.

The Summit, which is held between the 27th April and 1st May, will feature industry experts from a wide range of verticals, including sports betting, casino, poker, virtual sports and lotteries and payment.

The summit offers the opportunity for speakers and delegates to discuss issues faced, trends, innovation and everything in between in what is the most comprehensive online agenda ever seen.

Dmitry Starostenkov, EvenBet Gaming CEO, said: “The SBC Digital Summit is a key event in this year’s’ disrupted calendar and we are delighted to be playing a part in it.

“We’re thrilled that SBC will be utilising our platform for the conference, giving attendees the chance to wind down from a busy day of panel discussions and enjoy playing poker with fellow delegates.”

For more information on this press please contact Square in the Air on 020 3983 1020 or [email protected]

About EvenBet Gaming

EvenBet Gaming is an online gaming software developer that supplies customisable and innovative turnkey solutions

The company develops world-class online poker, casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports platforms, and has offices in the USA and Russia employing more than 100 team members.

It has launched nearly 100 casino and poker rooms over the past 10 years.

Contacts:

USA and Americas: +1 813 514 0531

Europe and Asia: +7 3852 567295

www.evenbetgaming.com

[email protected]

Comments