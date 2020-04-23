Cross-sell casino games on your sportsbook with Spearhead’s Slider Games

PRESS RELEASES

Spearhead Studios, EveryMatrix’s gaming development company, helps bookmakers optimize their revenues by launching the instant cross-selling opportunity Slider Games. By adding the new feature on their sportsbooks, operators can experience up to 20% increase of their casino revenue, without lengthy and time-consuming development.

Slider Games are classic casino games, such as roulette, videopoker, blackjack, and slots, aimed at sportsbook players who only have short but frequent windows of opportunity to play. Slider Games are specifically designed to be presented outside of the standard casino lobby and accessed via a rapid ‘swipe’ motion on mobile. For the best user experience, games served via the slider are 20% less in size compared to standard mobile versions.

Mathias Larsson, Managing Director of Spearhead Studios, comments: “Sports operators need to focus on tactical and proven measures which can stop them from bleeding revenue. With no extra technical developments required, a fast and easy integration, and top user experience, Slider Games represent an excellent option for sports players.

“We already launched on several operators, and their revenues went up in just a couple of weeks. Bottom line, Slider Games are keeping players on the website by providing real, fun and quick entertainment bites.”

Spearhead Studios is certified in multiple jurisdictions and we have a constant interest to comply with new markets. As such, our games can be enjoyed under several jurisdictions such us Malta, UK, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Greece, with Colombia and Romania coming soon.

Learn more about Slider Games or reach out for more details: [email protected]

About Spearhead Studios

Spearhead Studios is the real-money game production studio within EveryMatrix group of

companies, and we have our offices in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol. Here at Spearhead Studios

we believe in challenging the ordinary.

We develop high-quality HTML5 video slots, table and other online real-money games. Our aim is to disrupt the industry by making gaming both fun and fair for everyone. Our mission is to change the game of game making. We are not game makers; we are game changers.

Learn more at www.spearheadstudios.com.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com.

