Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 23, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

BlueOcean welcomes Salsa Technology’s Video Bingos aboard its Gamehub

BlueOcean Gaming has signed an exciting content deal with Salsa Technology to integrate the LatAm provider’s entire portfolio of Video Bingos and slots onto its Gamehub platform.

BlueOcean Gaming is a highly exclusive online casino platform provider, which also delivers white label gambling and mobile gaming solutions. Salsa Technology’s standout titles will be made available to BlueOcean customers through the BlueOcean API accessed via the Gamehub platform.

As part of the deal, BlueOcean partners will gain access to a plethora of games, including Halloween Groove Bingo, Pachinko 3D and the Latin American classic Jogo dos Bichos Praia. Salsa Technology’s success has been built from its online Video Bingo games which are a huge hit in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru and Colombia.

iSoftBet agrees online casino content deal with Groupe Partouche

iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile casino content supplier, will integrate a diverse range of its award-winning slots with major multi-channel operator Casino du Lac Meyrin Switzerland.

The Groupe Partouche-owned casino, based in Geneva, will further bolster its online offering with iSoftBet’s market-leading range of premium slot content, fully certified and compliant with the recently regulated Swiss market.

The Swiss casino operator will also be able to access iNgame, iSoftBet’s suite of advanced marketing and real-time gamification tools.

Greentube extends Danish reach with Casino999 integration

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has further strengthened its presence in the Danish online market after going live with Casino999.

A wide range of Greentube’s market-leading games are now available on Casino999.dk via the operator’s Cerberus platform. Titles include the hugely popular Book of RaTM deluxe, Lucky Lady’s CharmTM deluxe and Sizzling HotTM deluxe, which are all part of NOVOMATIC’s ever-growing “Classics” series, as well as fan-favourites Apollo God of the Sun, Captain VentureTM and African SimbaTM.

Relax Gaming partners with new online casino Mr. Gold

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a deal to launch with Mr. Gold, a brand-new online casino operated by Miura Technologies.

Under the agreement, Mr. Gold will integrate with the supplier’s aggregation platform, which hosts an extensive portfolio of quality casino games including its top-performing proprietary titles such as Temple Tumble, Money Train and Snake Arena.

Content from Relax’s third-party studio partners will also be made available, providing the online casino with popular games from Big Time Gaming, STHLMGAMING, and Kalamba Games, among other leading brands.

NetEnt enters the regulated market in Colombia with Rush Street Interactive

NetEnt continues its focus on penetration into regulated markets. After the entry into Switzerland this month, Colombia is next up. Having signed an agreement with Rush Street Interactive LLC regarding market entry for Colombia earlier this year, a selection of NetEnt’s popular table games, including Blackjack and two versions of Roulette, have now been launched with RushBet.co, making them the first operator to provide NetEnt games in Colombia.

NetEnt plans to launch a wider selection of its renowned slot games in the Colombian market throughout the 2020 period.

GrooveGaming gears up with extended Asian games portfolio to capture the rapidly-growing Indian market.

GrooveGaming continues its impressive drive in Asia with the addition of some of the top games for the Indian Continent through an exclusive partnership arrangement with Super Spade Games.

The new agreement provides GrooveGaming with some of the most popular HTML5 games titles on the Asian Continent and gives another set of arrows to the bow of this intrepid content provider, which has enjoyed a meteoric year-to-date around new content signings with industry leaders such as BetSoft, Microgaming, Play’n GO, NYX Gaming, Habanero, NoLimitCity, Spinomenal, Merkur and all the latest blockbuster titles from Fugaso.

Through the new alliance all GrooveGaming partners will have immediate access to the full range of Super Spade Games products including Roulette, Baccarat, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti and Dragon Tiger, all of which are part of the demand creation cycle in the Indian subcontinent and key to engaging players in the region. These staples are supplemented with innovative content such as Casino War and Live Three Card Poker.

ORYX Gaming goes live with Max Entertainment brands

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has taken its content live with Max Entertainment’s four online casino brands, further fuelling the supplier’s recent growth.

Following a successful integration, Max Entertainment now has access to ORYX Hub with unique, proprietary and exclusive RGS content and 8,000+ games from 80+ suppliers, as well as its smart marketing tools which allows operators to manage and execute bespoke marketing activities.

CasinoSecret partners with Red Rake Gaming

CasinoSecret has agreed collaboration with Red Rake Gaming to furnish its players with the top performing games from the boutique provider.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Casino Secret will gain access to full portfolio of Red Rake Gaming titles to add to its library, as well as a number of unique marketing tools and features.

Habanero primed to conquer Spanish market

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero is gearing up to launch in Spain as the provider continues to grow its European footprint.

The news sees Habanero bring 41 of its engaging slots, table games and promotional tools to the Spanish market following its full certification to the standards set by the country’s regulator, DGOJ.

The coveted accreditation allows Habanero to partner with a wealth of Spanish operators as the provider prepares to announce a series of high-profile deals in the near future.

Salsa Technology takes a spin with Spinola’s lottery solution

Salsa Technology has signed a pioneering content partnership with Spinola Gaming. The deal will see Spinola add its market-leading lottery solution to Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

This is a significant step for Salsa Technology as it’s the company’s first third-party lottery content deal. Spinola, the world’s leading digital and online lottery software provider, has been eyeing Latin America as a major growth market and Salsa Technology will provide the perfect platform for further expansion.

BonusFinder granted Colorado license ahead of 1st May opening

Bonusfinder.com has been granted a license to operate in Colorado ahead of the state regulating sports betting next month – its fourth US affiliate license in less than a year.

BtoBet Strikes Deal With Venezuela-Based Operator Camanbet

Leading iGaming platform provider BtoBet has bolstered its partner portfolio in Latin America, announcing a deal with Venezuelan bookmaker Camanbet. Through this agreement Camanbet will be provided with the Neuron 3 platform both for its extensive online and retail gambling network.

Focusing on delivering an enhanced user experience to its players, the Venezuela-based operator will be delivering a diverse content offering based on local and international sports betting, including live sports events, online and live casino, jackpots and a range of special bets and virtuals.

Live Keno joins BetConstruct’s casino games

BetConstruct adds a new game into its Gaming Suite to enrich its partners’ casinos with more content. The lottery-like Keno is a simple multiplayer game with a new round once every 3 minutes.

The software developer’s studio holds a keno machine certified by GLA which allows for licenced and fair gaming experience. Keno may find wide appeal among players who enjoy quick games of chance. In this respect, Keno makes an excellent revenue booster with a high house edge and RTP.

Kalamba Games further expands reach with Hub88 integration

Kalamba Games has successfully integrated its Remote Gaming Server (RGS) with Coingaming Group’s leading integration platform Hub88 in a partnership that signals the supplier’s commitment to global expansion.

Kalamba’s substantial portfolio of games is now live on the Hub88 platform including fan-favourites such as Carribean Anne, and newly-released titles such as Miami Bonus Wheel and Blazing Bull.

iSoftBet integrates Golden Race content portfolio

iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile casino content and software provider, has integrated Golden Race’s award-winning portfolio of scheduled and instant virtual sports and number games to its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

The GAP integration will further bolster the iSoftBet content offering and provide its tier one platform operators access to Golden Race’s award-winning 24/7 virtual sports content which capture the excitement of real sports betting at a time when many global events have been postponed.

Marathonbet Goes Live With Pragmatic Play Across Multiple Verticals

Marathonbet, a leading sports betting operator, has launched Live Casino and Videoslot games with Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry.

Marathonbet is a trusted brand that has a global presence, operating in many markets and providing extraordinary services. Marathonbet is well known as a better odds online sportsbook offering a wide range of market and gambling products for its customers.

Comments