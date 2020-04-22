Upcoming EI ONLINE Webinars

PRESS RELEASES

Catch this week’s webinar!

The past few weeks have been filled with very successful webinars and this week Eventus International continues their series of industry-relevant sessions.

We once again bring you engaging topical discussions led by world-class experts in the gaming sector. This week we focus on the US gaming market as a pre-event to the All American Sports Betting Summit taking place 14 to 15 September 2020 in San Francisco.

THE LAS VEGAS LESSON: Making marketing work with product and calendar changes

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Time: 17:00 GMT

The session will examine how to make marketing work amidst cancelled sports calendars and various product challenges. Attendees are guaranteed to benefit from this expert debate on marketing strategy and philosophy, moderated by Ismail Vali, CPMO, A GAME ABOVE.

Panellist:

Bill Pascrell III, Strategic Advisor/Public & Government Affairs Professional/Lobbyist, Princeton Public Affairs Group Inc

Lee Ashby, Customer Engagement Consultant, Lee Ashby Consulting

Pedro Almeida, Country Manager Portugal, SkillOnNet

Don’t miss out on this significant discussion!

What is in it for you?

● Gain the opportunity to interact with other attendees registered

● Have your questions answered by industry experts

● Presentations will be available to registered attendees afterwards

● A recording of the webinar will be available on request to registered attendees

Book now and acquire expert insight into current gaming issues. To register, go to https://www.eventus-international.com/ei-online

Become a Sponsor:

Now you have the opportunity to profit from our webinars and promote your brand by becoming a sponsor.

Obtain a brand logo and company profile placement during our webinars.

Contact us now to find out how your company can benefit at EI ONLINE:

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director, Lou-Mari Burnett, to grow your business through EI ONLINE with our sponsorship packages.

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +27829075850

Comments