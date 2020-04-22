SiGMA Group announces 3-day Digital Conference

PRESS RELEASES

Live conference will run from June 8-10 2020

SiGMA Group has announced the launch of SiGMA-ICE Asia Digital, which will run June 8-10 2020 for 3 hours daily, from 10AM – 1PM GMT+1.

Together with Clarion Gaming’s ICE Asia, the three-day conference will cater for both gaming and tech audiences, with free-of-charge content geared towards bringing the industry together in what has been a difficult time for businesses. Participants can expect land-based content on the 8th, while online gaming and emerging tech will cover the next two days respectively.

Founder and CEO of SiGMA Group, Eman Pulis said, “It is now more vital than ever to stay informed and connected, the digital conference will embrace the difficulties we are facing at a time when working together has never been more important. COVID-19 has provided a unique opportunity to stand together and rethink how we live and work.”

The interactive experience, which will be accessible to everyone, will feature a series of panel discussions and keynotes from leading industry contributors, bringing top speakers together for discussions that will engage the community and shape the future as we adapt to a fast-changing global environment.

From emerging tech, to emerging markets, the conference has attracted 80 speakers to take a 360 degree look at how global markets will adapt and thrive as they navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers can expect to see big names such as Tim Draper, Data Dash, Paris Smith, and Jesper Karrbrink lining the agenda.

About SiGMA Expo

SiGMA is a global event, positioned at the cutting edge of the iGaming industry, which has evolved since 2014 into the definitive iGaming showcase, operating on both a European and world stage.

In 2019, the iGaming summit SiGMA in Malta welcomed a record ­breaking 15,000 attendees from over 80 countries and over 400 sponsors and exhibitors, and 200 industry­ leading speakers.

The event facilitates growth within the iGaming sector, and has now become the largest expo for the industry in Europe.

