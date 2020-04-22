Presenting the “What to Expect Webinar Series”

PRESS RELEASES

Expect to profit from our “What to Expect Webinar Series”

As part of our ongoing sequence of webinars, the Eventus International team is launching the “What to Expect” series, kicking off on 13 May 2020.

The range of pre-event webinars is designed to offer attendees an illuminating preview of our live events lined up for later in 2020 and 2021.

The series as a whole will provide expert insights into current topics of significance in the gaming industry across Europe, Asia, North and South America, the UAE and Africa.

Attendees will profit from gaining an in-depth understanding of current affairs in the gaming sector through extensive knowledge sharing by distinguished industry leaders.

These webinars are a must for gaming professionals who are serious about staying abreast of progress on the gaming front. Join representatives from all branches of the gaming industry, both online and offline, including operators, regulators, consultants, licensees, service providers and affiliates.

The “What to Expect” webinar agenda looks as follows:

Exploring Sports Betting Opportunities in West Africa

Pre-event webinar for Sports Betting West Africa+

Date: 13 May 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring Sports Betting Opportunities in West Coast

Pre-event webinar for All American Sports Betting Summit

Date: 14 May 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring iGaming Opportunities in Scandinavia

Pre-event webinar for Scandinavian Gaming Show

Date: 3 June 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring iGaming Opportunities in Greece

Pre-event webinar for GAME Greece 2020

Date: 4 June 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring Sports Betting Opportunities in East Africa

Pre-event webinar for Sports Betting East Africa+

Date: 24 June 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring iGaming Opportunities in Germany

Pre-event webinar for iGG (iGaming Germany)

Date: 25 June 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Pre-event webinar for AI In Gaming

Date: 15 July 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Pre-event webinar for the International Lottery Play Summit

Date: 16 July 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring iGaming Opportunities in Chile

Pre-event webinar for CiG (Chile iGaming)

Date: 5 August 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring iGaming Opportunities in Cyprus

Pre-event webinar for Cyprus Gaming Show

Date: 6 August 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Exploring iGaming Opportunities in Francophone Africa

Pre-event webinar for Gaming Expo Francophone Africa

Date: 7 August 2020

Time: 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 1pm UK / 2pm CET

Why you should sign up:

● Gain the opportunity to interact with other attendees registered

● Have your questions answered by industry experts

● Presentations will be available to registered attendees afterwards

● A recording of the webinar will be available on request to registered attendees

Sign up NOW and benefit from our 2-FOR-1 SPECIAL in celebration of International Workers Day. Don’t delay as this special is only valid until 1 May 2020.

Interested in attending the entire series? Contact us to work out a package deal for you.

To register, go to https://www.eventus-international.com/ei-online

Become a Sponsor:

Now you have the opportunity to profit from our webinars and promote your brand by becoming a sponsor.

Obtain a brand logo and company profile placement during our webinars.

Contact us now to find out how your company can benefit at EI ONLINE:

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director, Lou-Mari Burnett, to grow your business through EI ONLINE with our sponsorship packages.

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +27829075850

Comments