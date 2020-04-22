Lagos is home to SBWA+ 2020

PRESS RELEASES

In anticipation of SBWA+ 2020 which has been rescheduled to 19 to 20 August 2020, we would like to look back on the last five years, from where SBWA+ started, to where it is now.

The sixth edition of the renowned Sports Betting West Africa+ summit will take place in Lagos, Nigeria. SBWA+ has consistently proved to be not merely an esteemed gaming summit and exhibition, but also a vital focus for African operators, regulators and others in the gaming ecosystem. Each former edition of the summit has been marked by great success and SBWA+ 2020 will be no exception.

The previous five editions provided invaluable cutting edge industry knowledge and networking opportunities for our attendees. Network at this massive gathering of gaming professionals and stakeholders, coming together to hear the latest about the sports betting industry from key industry leaders.

SBWA+ 2020, the 6th Annual Edition of SBWA+ is set to offer:

1. The latest insights on sports betting innovations. What’s working and what’s not working? The future of the sports betting industry in West Africa will also be discussed.

2. A discussion on current opportunities for operators and suppliers in these markets

3. Practical skills to boost your performance and profits

4. Insight into West Africa’s robust economic growth from 2018 – 2020

5. Clear explanations of new legislations from gaming regulators

6. The opportunity to discuss the future of your business with leading experts and advisors

7. Open discussions and masterclass sessions

8. A networking platform for local and international gaming stakeholders to meet and collaborate

We will continue to grow this booming industry in Nigeria and West Africa as a whole by hosting SBWA+ 2020, a ground-breaking summit, with key gaming players, gathered together to celebrate and garner more knowledge about the West African sports betting industry!

In celebration of International Workers’ Day, we would like to offer you a: 2-FOR-1 DELEGATE SPECIAL AVAILABLE UNTIL 1 MAY 2020.

Register now for SBWA+ 2020, so you don’t miss out: https://www.sportsbettingevents.com/sbwa

Contact us now to find out how your company can benefit at SBWA+ 2020:

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director, Lou-Mari Burnett, to grow your business in Africa and beyond with our sponsorship and exhibition packages for SBWA+ 2020.

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +27829075850

Eventus International is a dynamic, summit and exhibition company that connects leaders with leaders and turns opportunity into possibility. We utilise our vast networks and expertise to create forward thinking summits that align best practice and industry development with empowering content and outstanding networking opportunities.

Our summits and exhibitions have a longstanding reputation for gathering primary stakeholders in the industry to discuss the future of the gaming sector. We operate in profitable vertical industries with significant international growth potential while promoting the growth of emerging markets.

Every summit we produce is designed to provide practical solutions to strategic, tactical and technical challenges and shed light on new opportunities in the sector.

We are renowned for producing exclusive, niche events, hosting C-Level executive audiences and gathering decision makers under the same roof while ensuring gender diversity and inclusion throughout.

The high standards that we set for ourselves are responsible for the success of events such as the Sports Betting East Africa+, SPiCE India, Sports Betting West Africa+, Cyprus Gaming Show, Scandinavian Gaming Show, AI In Gaming, International Lottery Play Summit, iGaming Germany (iGG), All-in Gaming Ukraine Summit, Gaming & Affiliate Marketing Expo (GAME), Gaming Expo Francophone Africa, ACE (Affiliate Conference & Expo) 2020, Play Social – Social Gaming China and the All American Sports Betting Summit.

Comments