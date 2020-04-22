Philippine gambling regulator renews push to restart online ops

BUSINESS

Philippines-based online gambling operators are hoping the country’s president heeds calls to restart their operations if they adopt certain pandemic health protocols.

On Tuesday, local media reported that Andrea Domingo, chair of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), had written to President Rodrigo Duterte recommending that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) be allowed to resume operations “provided that all health protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks, frequent and proper hand washing are observed.”

POGO operations were suspended in March as the country’s main island of Luzon was put under quarantine to limit further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Most POGO service providers and live casino studios are based in Luzon’s largest city Manila.

PAGCOR recently announced that the shutdown of POGOs and land-based casinos – including PAGCOR’s own Filipino Casino operations – was depriving the regulator of $118m per month in lost revenue. PAGCOR is among the largest contributors to the government’s coffers, and Domingo previously asked if certain “high-earning” gambling segments might be allowed to resume operations so that the government doesn’t go broke.

PAGCOR announced Wednesday that its net income in the first quarter of 2020 was down nearly 50% year-on-year to P777.4m (US$15.3m). Domingo (pictured) said April’s revenues will be “zero, zilch” unless Duterte allows those ‘high-earning’ gambling segments to resume, which would allow PAGCOR to “at least earn about 25% to 30% of the $118m a month that we are currently losing.”

On Monday, Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez was noncommittal regarding a possible POGO restart, saying only that “the evaluation is ongoing.” Duterte is reportedly planning to make a public statement on Thursday on whether the quarantine will be lifted after April 30.

Some Philippine senators have criticized Domingo’s efforts to relaunch POGO operations, with Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon wondering “when did POGO become an essential industry?” Sen. Joel Villanueva noted that the POGO sector has often been accused of dodging its full tax obligations, “so what’s the rationale for allowing them to operate?”

Meanwhile, members of the Philippine House of Representatives are urging the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to launch mobile lottery games to help finance the government’s COVID-19 fight.

Rep. Ronnie Ong, who heads up the House gaming committee, said a PCSO mobile option would be “very timely at this time because of the [quarantine]. Many people are in their homes doing nothing. Instead of wasting money on some online games to fight boredom, they can actually support PCSO lotteries as their way of contributing” to the anti-pandemic effort.

Comments