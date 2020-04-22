IAG hosts first GAME event with an impressive turnout

BUSINESS

At the end of last month, Inside Asian Gaming (IAG), a media company specializing in Asian-based gaming and hospitality, announced the creation of a new program for the industries. The Gaming Asia Mega Experience (GAME) was born out of the damage to the gaming industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and was designed to facilitate innovation in the space through online collaboration among willing participants. IAG held its second GAME session last night, which it dubbed GAME 1, and the response was overwhelming.

The event was held out of the MGM Cotai, with MGM China Holdings CEO Grant Bowie appearing as its special guest. 128 participants tuned in to listen to Bowie and IAG Vice Chairman and CEO Andrew W. Scott as they discussed a number of issues the gaming industry is currently facing. Bowie then held a 20-minute Ask-Me-Anything session with virtual attendees to field their questions and concerns over the state of gaming.

IAG didn’t go into a lot of detail regarding the questions and responses, but there was obviously a lot of attention given to COVID-19 and its impact on gaming. Bowie provided insight into how the pandemic has affected MGM China’s operations, what will be needed to bring a level of normalcy back to the industry and what Macau may look like going forward. It’s no secret that Macau wants to move away from being known almost exclusively as a casino hub, and the coronavirus has become an impetus for change. There now exists the possibility that casino operators will be required to diversify their options when faced with the possibility of a tender renewal in 2022.

IAG describes GAME as its “response to the challenges posed to the Asian gaming industry by the COVID-19 pandemic and recognition of the difficulties faced in bringing the industry together at a time when we need to collaborate and develop innovative ideas more than ever before.” The first GAME event, GAME Zero, had been a pilot for the project and set a maximum attendance of 100 participants. With 128 having signed up for last night’s episode, there is definitely a considerable amount of interest in the series. IAG is already making plans for GAME Two, the details of which will be revealed sometime next week. The events will “continue to provide a variety of interactive and engaging online experiences ranging from keynote speeches and presentations from industry heavyweights to workshops, talks and interview style discussions.”

