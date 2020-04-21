Classic Sports Betting Alternatives, Latin America and the Affiliate/Marketing Industry also among the topics at MBGSVE2020 (Virtual Conference)

PRESS RELEASES

Virtual conference analyses the classic sports alternatives, the Latin American market, and the Affiliate Industry during COVID-19 on the 7th of May.

European Gaming Media and Events, (part of Hipther Agency) has always been among the top quality providers of content and interesting discussions and this hasn’t changed in the new era of virtual conferences. The team is bringing together an extensive list of gambling industry experts who will join several special panel discussions at their first virtual conference this year which will take place on the 7th of May.

EXPLORING THE ALTERNATIVES TO CLASSIC SPORTS BETTING

The time has come for Virtual Sports, Fantasy Sports, eSports and Social Gaming to flourish. Sports bettors are spending more time betting on Virtual Sports and Fantasy Sports. The engagement in Social Gaming has also seen growth. But, will this hype continue once all is resumed? The experts of the “ALTERNATIVES TO CLASSIC SPORTS BETTING ARE FLOURISHING” panel discussion, which will be moderated by Vasco Albuquerque (SEO Manager at All-in Global), is joined by Anastasios (Tassos) Panagiotaros (Sales Director at Golden Race – Virtual Sports & Betting Solution), Robert Toth (Business Development Manager at Global Bet Virtual Sports), Robert Dowling (Chief Commercial Officer at Singular), Ivan Rozić (Senior Vice President for Global Sales and Business Development at NSoft), and Dr. Holger Jakob (Senior Lawyer at MELCHERS LAW), – will add their point of view to the subject and create a clear view for operators that are currently looking for alternatives.

FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA

Is the Emergence of LatAm markets stopped by the current shortage of sports events? Is the market adapting to the new demands of the global gambling audience? During the virtual conference, you have the opportunity to tap into local information by top Latin American experts in the “FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA” panel discussion. The discussion will be moderated by Fernando Saffores (Founder & Director at Focus Gaming News – one of the most well-known daily gaming industry newspaper around the world) and will be joined by Karen Marcela Sierra-Hughes (Director, Latin America and Caribbean Government Relations and Business Development at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®)), Angelo Alberoni (Business Relation Manager Vivagol Brasil / Bet Entertainment Technologies), Thomas Carvalhaes (Group Country Manager – Brazil and Latin America at LeoVegas) and Antonio Salord Domínguez (Sales Director Latam at Magellan Robotech).

THE AFFILIATES/MARKETING COMPANIES ARE IN DANGER?

The marketing industry is also suffering in the COVID-19 period. While regulation is claiming its toll, now there are different perspectives to look at. We will analyze how affiliates and affiliate managers are working together to sail out of these hard times. Marketing experts, Affiliate Industry Experts and Customer Engagement Evangelists are going to join the “HOW ARE AFFILIATES/MARKETING COMPANIES SURVIVING THIS PERIOD ON UNCERTAINTY?” panel discussion, which will be moderated by Lee-Ann Johnstone (Co-Founder of AffiliateINSIDER).

The discussion will be joined by Martin Calvert (Marketing Director at ICS), Magith Noohukha (Customer Engagement Evangelist at Braze), Eitan Gorodetsky (Director Of Acquisition at Betsson Group), and Assaf Stieglitz (President at Odds1x2 Holdings).

As mentioned above the virtual edition of #MBGS2020VE will be held on the 7th of May and will gather 300 gambling industry professionals who can attend virtually from their internet browser. The gathering will allow virtual delegates to network at virtual tables in the virtual deal room and conduct 1 on 1 meetings with their prospects/clients/partners.

The conference will start at 9:30 AM CET on the 7th of May and the participants will gain access to the platform on 23 April.

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit Live and BSG Awards

Information about the live edition of the conference and BSG Awards, which will be held on the 6th of August, will be announced at a later stage. The online voting stage for BSG Awards 2020 has been stopped and will be reset in order to allow all participants to focus on different matters.

A new online voting stage will be started between 1 and 30 June. Further information will be released in the upcoming weeks.

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit, also known as the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit & Awards offers the opportunity for both new companies and veterans, to learn about industry insights and compliance update, while also being part of a group that is at the forefront of the gambling industry in the Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, and also from the DACH region.

The Summit approaches all regulatory and compliance related aspects of the mentioned markets and also highlights some trending topics of the gambling industry.

For more details visit www.marebalticumgaming.com

