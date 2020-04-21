Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 21, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Final Program of Betting in face of COVID-19 for the EU Market

On April 17, Smile-Expo will hold Betting in face of COVID-19 online conference aimed at the EU market. The event is dedicated to the efficient strategies for overcoming the betting industry crisis during the pandemic. The program is already completed, let’s examine the list of speakers and their presentations.

Betting in face of COVID-19 will involve top betting market players, providers of betting products and services, representatives of sports organizations, consulting experts, as well as specialists in esports, virtual sports and fantasy sports.

Betsoft signs leading social casino Slot.com

As part of its continued push into new frontiers, Betsoft Gaming has formalised a strategic content partnership with international social casino institution Slot.com.

The agreement is extensive, covering a wide range of Betsoft content under the Slots3TM umbrella, and making both established favourites and exciting innovations available to Slot.com players.

SBTech enters South African market with Bet.co.za platform migration

SBTech­, the leading technology supplier to the regulated iGaming sector, has made its first entry into South Africa, launching its full sportsbook and igaming platform with Bet.co.za, South Africa’s premier online and mobile sports betting brand.

The new offer includes an innovative Lucky Numbers product and an integration with BetGames.TV, enabling players to bet on live lottery draws and live games, using bespoke, localised payment options.

The partnership also sees Bet.co.za take advantage of a tailored trading and risk management strategy localised for the South African market.

BetGames.TV boosts tier one reach with Amelco partnership

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has further boosted its global reach with an integration into Amelco’s betting and gaming platform.

The deal will give the provider’s multi-territory tier one partners, including the Stars Group, GVC and Flutter, access to BetGames.TV’s extensive portfolio of live dealer games for the first time.

Titles including Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune, and its innovative twist on Texas Hold’em poker, 6+ Poker, will be rolled out in a host of regulated markets over the next six weeks.

Evoplay Entertainment makes UK debut with Nektan partnership

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has launched in the UK for the first time in a major agreement with Nektan, the international gaming technology platform and services provider.

The deal sees Evoplay Entertainment bring its hugely popular portfolio to the UK market, with the company’s ground-breaking series of titles set to be distributed via E-Lite, Nektan’s content distribution platform.

With an action-packed catalogue set to be exclusive to Nektan, UK players will soon enjoy the industry’s first ever mass market 3D and VR games, including the SBC-shortlisted Necromancer, as well as Elven Princesses, Epic Gladiators and Candy Dreams.

Playson joins forces with Baumbet

Casino software developer Playson has signed an agreement to supply its portfolio of slots to Romanian online casino, Baumbet.

The new deal further extends Playson’s presence in the Eastern European territory, after securing its Class II Romanian licence last year.

Baumbet, an established name in Romania with its retail operations spanning over 20 years, has ambitions to become a leading online operator within the regulated market.

As part of this new partnership, Baumbet will significantly expand its casino offering with access to Playson’s popular games such as Solar Queen, Rome: Caesar’s Glory, Viking Fortune: Hold and Win, along with its popular Funky Fruits series and Timeless Fruit Slots portfolio.

Salsa Technology strengthens virtual offering with Golden Race deal

Salsa Technology has struck a content agreement with Golden Race to add a wave of new 3D and HD virtual sports onto its burgeoning Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

Golden Race excels at capturing the excitement of real sports betting and delivers it to operators so they can share it with their players on the best schedule for their needs.

Kalamba collaborates with Twitch streamers and Wildz Casino in industry first

Malta and Krakow-based slots supplier Kalamba Games is launching a new competition in conjunction with Wildz Casino and eight selected Twitch streamers to design a new slots game.

The cooperation marks the first time a slots supplier has teamed up with a casino to leverage the Twitch streaming platform in this way.

Running between 27th April, and 10th May, the competition will see eight Twitch streamers compete to land the single biggest win on any of Kalamba’s extensive back catalogue of games. The lucky winner will be invited to work with the Kalamba studio team and give their input on the development of a slot game.

Kiron extends partnership with SBTech

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron has integrated its BetMan platform with technology provider SBTech, re-engerising their existing partnership.

Kiron’s entire portfolio is now available through SBTech’s platform, adding an extensive variety of virtual sports events, number games and esteemed football content, including its brand-new football product, GOAL, to the existing offering.

SBTech, which provides a sports betting and igaming platform and a full range of management services, will now be able to offer its premium gaming partners Kiron’s rapid play betting experiences across a diverse range of virtual sports events.

Relax Gaming adds DreamTech Gaming to Powered By partner programme

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has expanded its Powered By partner network with a deal to integrate exciting new content from DreamTech Gaming.

The agreement will provide DreamTech with access to Relax’s vast distribution network, including major brands such as Kindred Group and its flagship brand Unibet, Leo Vegas, and Mr Green, while adding a wider choice of games to the Relax platform.

Blueprint Gaming debuts Power 4 Slots mode with Gorilla Gold Megaways™

Blueprint Gaming is swinging into the jungle with the launch of Gorilla Gold Megaways™, which features the developer’s new Power 4 Slots mode that allows users to play across four sets of reels at the same time.

The innovative concept takes the Megaways™ experience to a new level, with all four slots incorporating the popular mechanic under license from Big Time Gaming and providing a colossal 470,596 ways to win on every spin.

Pragmatic Play licenses Megaways for Great Rhino sequel

Pragmatic Play, leading content provider to the gaming industry, announces its partnership with Big Time Gaming for the popular trademark, Megaways™. The two software providers will collaborate for a sequel to the high-paying title and an all-time fan-favorite, Great Rhino™.

Inspired by the African savannah, Great Rhino™ was initially launched in May 2018 and has consistently remained a top performer in Pragmatic’s portfolio. The original slot is filled with popular features, including the highly lucrative “Super Respin”.

Soft2Bet partners Skywind Group, a premium iGaming content provider

Online gaming operator and platform group Soft2Bet has recently struck a deal with Skywind Group, a well-known industry software supplier. Under the agreement, Soft2Bet will provide its clients with Skywind’s suite of premium online slots.

Red Rake Gaming agree’s distribution deal with MrSlotty’s GameHub

Premium casino content creator Red Rake Gaming has partnered with MrSlotty to distribute the full suite of top performing games across MrSlotty’s GameHub.

Wazdan joins BOSS. Gaming Solutions as their latest games provider!

Wazdan is happy to announce a new partnership with BOSS. Gaming Solutions, bringing Wazdan games to the partner’s platform.

Today, Wazdan becomes one of the leading game content providers for BOSS. Gaming Solutions, offering players some of the best slots around, well-known for their vivid graphics, rich narratives and unique Wazdan Features that make Wazdan games customizable to suit a diverse range of players.

Inspired Signs Virtual Sports Contract With DraftKings

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that it has signed a contract with DraftKings to provide its new V-Play Plug & Play™ solution, a complete end-to-end online virtual sportsbook product that allows DraftKings to access Inspired’s award-winning Virtual Sports with minimal integration effort and rapid speed-to-market. With this contract, the U.S.-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company that offers mobile and retail betting for major national and global sports, will gain access to 14 Virtual Sports variants, including Basketball, Football, Horse Racing, Soccer and Car Racing, to make them available to DraftKings’ New Jersey customers on desktop and mobile platforms.

