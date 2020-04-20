Woohoo Games increase their Indian footprint with 10Cric.com integration

PRESS RELEASES

Owned by one of the biggest operators in the betting industry, Indian operator 10CRIC have added Woohoo’s suite of 5 market-specific RNG games. The most notable among them are the ever-popular Teen Patti and Andar Bahar but to add to the table games, there is also a cricket RNG slot game, Cricket Kings, with striking graphics and sound designed to give the user an immersive cricket experience.

Woohoo Games has seen incredible growth in the Indian market and going live on 10CRIC is a huge milestone for the expanding reputation of Woohoo.

Woohoo Games, Head of Business Development, Ed Whittington comments: “Inevitably, we are very proud of our games but the only real validation is when operators the size and importance of 10CRIC incorporate them into their site. This is an insanely competitive genre so to be chosen is a great privilege.”

10CRIC added: “We are constantly evolving our content and the UX for our customer is vital to engagement. Woohoo’s approach to traditional Indian games are right at the forefront of that evolution and as a result we are happy to include them to our carefully curated game portfolio.”

