Praesepe, Blueprint and Bacta move quickly to answer charity SOS

Gauselmann owned brands, Praesepe and Blueprint have joined forces with UK trade association, Bacta to donate £12,000 to fund 100 Amazon Fire tablets and care packages to industry charity, Rays of Sunshine (ROS). The tablets, described as a ‘god send’ by ROS chief executive Laura Barnett, will be distributed to children who, due to restrictions introduced to help stem the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, find themselves isolated from friends and family in hospital.

Explaining the impact and the importance of the donation, Laura Barnett said: “We’re so thankful to Gauselmann and Bacta for their incredibly generous donation of £12,000 which will enable us to continue brightening the lives of seriously ill children during this incredibly challenging time. The money donated will fund Amazon Fire tablets and care packages for hospitals, who we know have an immediate need due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. For children who are currently isolated in hospital receiving treatment, the tablets will help to alleviate their anxiety and distract them from the uncertainty related to their condition by enabling them to access virtual entertainment and, most crucially, keep connected with their friends and family.”

Praesepe Chief Operating Officer, Mark Schertle explained: “We have a close relationship with the Bacta Charitable Trust donating some £45,000 over the last nine months, so we know of the fantastic work undertaken by Rays of Sunshine in terms of granting wishes to children with serious or life-limiting illness. When we were made aware of how the pandemic was impacting the ability to continue their work, we thought there must be a way of doing a little bit more at this important time. We then spoke with our colleagues at Blueprint and John White at Bacta and I’m delighted that we have been able to move quickly and to be of some practical use. Laura and her team are budgeting for a seven figure loss of income this year, which is a massive blow for everyone connected to the charity, especially the children and their families.”

David Purvis, Managing Director of Blueprint Operations added: “We are all currently facing challenging impacts to our lives and businesses. Sadly, we have all borne witness to how this insidious virus is impacting our families, our communities and our very way of life. We hope that our donation of 100 Amazon Fire Tablets to the children of Rays of Sunshine will make a positive difference to their lives and the challenges they have at this time. Although these are trying times for us all, we remain optimistic that the UK will thrive again soon.”

John White believes this latest contribution to good causes shows the industry at its very best. He said: “The Bacta Charitable Trust was contacted by Praesepe/Blueprint to see if we would be able to jointly fund the 100 tablets and the answer was an unequivocal yes. In less than a week we’ve moved from reading about the issues faced by Rays of Sunshine to doing something really positive and helping to brighten the lives of children who have been cut-off from their loved ones. Not only does the industry have a massive heart but it also has a remarkable ‘can do’ attitude and the ability to make things happen – irrespective of the circumstances. I think the industry should be extremely proud.”

