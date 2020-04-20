Digitain enhances virtuals portfolio with Kiron integration

PRESS RELEASES

Global platform provider further strengthens industry-leading credentials

Friday 17th April 2020: Leading sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has bolstered its comprehensive virtuals portfolio with the integration of Kiron’s innovative virtual games catalogue.

The deal sees Digitain boost its extensive package of alternative betting markets, with titles set to include Kiron’s latest virtual football offering, Goal, as well as its market leading racing products and numbers games.

Ready to supply its 70+ global operator network with a wealth of action-packed content during the global downturn, Digitain plans to continue unleashing an ever-growing line up to keep betting events going throughout the day.

Its diverse range of alternate revenue streams offered to its partners includes its EGR award-winning suite of in-house skill games, a wealth of esports options and its latest table football betting roster, launched to great acclaim this year.

Its renowned product suite also provides its operator network with highly advanced AI-driven CRM personalisation tools that can be easily integrated via the company’s modular and flexible APIs.

Commenting on the deal, Suren Khachatryan, CCO at Digitain said: “We are delighted to partner with a market-leading virtuals supplier as prestigious as Kiron, particularly at a time when demand for high-quality virtuals content is increasing daily among operators and their players.

“This latest agreement sees our offering continue to go from strength-to-strength as we arm clients with a wide and varied range of revenue streams to keep the action going.”

Steven Spartinos, Co-CEO, at Kiron added: “We are thrilled to go live with Digitain, a company whose platform is well-known for operational efficiency and high-tech innovation.

“As customer appetite for virtual products continues to grow, Kiron stands ready to deliver a wealth of premium virtual gaming content for the provider’s partners around the globe.”

Fully customised for the varied challenges of diverse legislative environments, Digitain’s comprehensive package of sports betting solutions received multiple awards for excellence in 2019, including the EGR, RGW, CEEGC and BEGE Awards.

About Digitain

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 700 of the brightest trading minds in the gaming industry (part of a wider workforce of over 1,700 staff) with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

About Kiron

Kiron, established in 2001, is a leading supplier of virtual games and gaming systems to the global gaming industry. Kiron’s virtual gaming products have been successfully deployed across a number of distribution platforms including the internet, mobile, satellite broadcast, And WAN/LAN networked environments and gaming machines. Using the latest animation and proven gaming systems, Kiron’s solutions have grown to be the leaders in their field.

Comments