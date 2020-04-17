Super Bowl 55 Odds: Rematch snyone?

SPORTS

Super Bowl 55 is scheduled for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and obviously who knows what the world may look like then and if the game will actually be played due to the coronavirus pandemic. It does seem quite possible that no fans would be allowed to attend – there may not be fans at any major sporting events in the United States for a long time.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

Anyone for a Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers rematch in Super Bowl 55? That’s the +1500 favored matchup. This past February in Miami, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from down 20-10 more than halfway through the fourth quarter to a 31-20 victory and the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

Mahomes was deservedly named the game’s MVP. Kansas City trailed by double digits in all three playoff games last season. As long as Mahomes is around, the Chiefs are going to be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. That offense should be spectacular again after losing just one starter this offseason (lineman).

If you are wondering, the same two teams have faced off in consecutive Super Bowls just once: the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills following the 1992 and 1993 seasons. The Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have faced off a record three times in the Super Bowl but never consecutively.

A Chiefs-New Orleans Saints matchup is +1600 along with Baltimore Ravens-49ers. This is expected to be the final season in the league for Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. He’s set to retire and already has locked up a job as an analyst on television for NBC. Brees has reached just one Super Bowl in his legendary career, winning it following the 2009 season.

Could new addition Tom Brady help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their own stadium? The shortest Bucs odds are +2200 against the Chiefs. Those teams do play in Tampa in the 2020 regular season.

How crazy would it be to see Brady face his former New England Patriots team in Super Bowl 55? That’s priced at +6000. The Bucs and Pats don’t play in the regular season, sadly.

