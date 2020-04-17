Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 17, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Woohoo add Caesar’s Conquest to games offering

For Woohoo Games, whose expanding client base has meant increased demand for new and graphically complex RNG products, Caesar’s Conquest is the latest to roll out of the innovative design hub.

Available in; English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian and able to accept 17 different currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Caesar’s Conquest offers an immersive Roman slot game experience. Players can stride into the grand buildings of ancient Rome enjoying random progressive jackpots, which players can win at the end of any game, as well as excellent quality animation.

Merger of Glaws.in with Cricketprediction.com

Malta-based gaming and sports content company Kingline Ltd. announced that it merged India’s leading gaming industry-oriented news portal https://glaws.in/ with its flagship sports and gaming news portal https://cricketprediction.com/.

ActiveWin Launch Emergency Resource for Gambling Businesses

ActiveWin Media Group has announced that it will support gambling brands during the Covid19 crisis by offering free auditing services for PPC, display media, SEO, social, CRM, and live chat reviews to help sportsbook operators, game developers, virtual sports, and white-labels. Furthermore, monthly PPC management fees are waived for the first month of activity, with reduced costs for the following two months for new clients to ease the economic impact of global lockdowns.

Mr Gamble expands affiliate operations to UK and Canada

Mr-Gamble.com, a next gen affiliate site focused on English-speaking sectors, has announced the company’s expansion to U.K. and Canada markets, highlighting fast growth from an initial Finnish offering in just over 18 months.

The iGaming affiliate brand (www.mr-gamble.com) has seen its team increase from 2 to 16 staff since 2018 to cater for growing interest in international markets, resulting from an approach that combines player-friendly casino comparison reviews with custom website development and integration with emerging affiliate opportunities such as Twitch’s streaming platform.

Swedish online casino shutter would cause instant ‘black-market boom’, says BonusFinder MD

The Swedish government’s threat to temporarily shut down licensed online casinos would have a disastrous effect on the industry and drive thousands more players to the black market, BonusFinder.com has warned.

The minister in charge of gambling policy, Ardalan Shekarabi, this week warned that “extraordinary measures” would be implemented if operators do not take action to slow the increase in igaming activity seen in the last two weeks, as people are told to stay at home because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to new data from Sweden’s gambling regulator, Spelinspektionen, there has been a 33% increase in registrations and logins to play online casino games with 17 of the 60 licensed operators in the country in the last 14 days.

BF Games to debut in Lithuania with Uniclub Casino deal

Creative development studio BF Games’ portfolio will soon be available to players in Lithuania for the first time after signing an exclusive deal with Uniclub Casino.

Uniclub Casino will first have access to 20 of BF Games’ best performing titles with an additional five games to be added, and will be offered exclusively for a period of six months. BF Games’ most popular slot titles include Book of Gods, Stunning Hot, Crystal Mania, Hot Classic and Bonnie & Clyde.

Land-based closures spark 100% rise in US ‘online casino’ searches – BonusFinder research

The closure of major US land-based gaming venues and cancellation of live sport has sparked a 100% rise in internet searches for ‘online casino’ across North America, BonusFinder.com research can reveal.

The research was carried out using Google Trends from February to the end of March this year and uncovered a sharp spike in players searching for ‘online casino’ following land-based venues switching off slot machines and sports events being rescheduled.

The tipping point came on 12th March when more US players searched for ‘online casino’ than ‘sports betting’ with numbers doubling in the following two weeks.

True Lab Partners with SoftSwiss

True Lab’s gaming suite will include the studio’s latest slots Sun Strike and Victoria Wild, as well as the crypto-themed Mining Factory, and alternative HTML5 games like Magic Dice, Chain’s Code, Tony’s Reel, Pirate Bay, and Robby the Illusionist.

Namibia Based “Allbet” Expand From Retail To Include Online With BtoBet

BtoBet is pleased to announce that African operator “Allbet” has now expanded its operations to also cover the digital channels. In late October last year, the leading iGaming platform provider had announced its agreement with the Namibia based operator, that saw Allbet integrating BtoBet’s Neuron technology across its whole retail network.

Allbet’s management have now also opted to make use of the Neuron technology to rollout their betting offer across all online channels. Through this expanded deal Allbet will now be able to deliver a more player-centric betting experience across all its interconnected channels.

Comments