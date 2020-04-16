Betting on the mishaps of the 2020 NFL Draft

SPORTS

The NFL Draft, usually a spectacle of the offseason, is marching ahead in the only way things can right now: with an online draft. As the league’s General Managers figure out the same technology that fantasy sports fans have used for decades, and sports bettors speculate on which talented youngsters will go highest in the draft, Bodog’s sports book is asking the most pertinent questions, and we have their odds.

First up, with the first ever attempt to draft future NFL stars entirely online, Bodog is asking how many times they will screw up.

How Many Times Will The Broadcast Experience Technical Difficulties?

Over 4.5 -130

Under 4.5 -110

It’s a fair question, considering several GMs are complaining that they lack the technical skills to draft players online. That’s led to former NFL executive Amy Trask trashed the complainers. “When GMs and coaches are saying, ‘Oh, this is going to be really hard,’ stop it,” Trask told CBS. “It’s not hard to sit in your home and draft remotely. And you know what? If you’re scared of the technology, ask your 14-year-old to help you with the draft. You’ll be fine.”

To help smooth out potential issues, the league is conducting a mock draft ahead of the real thing, which will take place starting April 23. That being said, with GMs and 58 top prospects calling in remotely, making for at least 90 calls, I think betting on the over is safe here.

Will The NFL Draft Get Hacked?

Yes +1600

No -100000

The NFL draft, being conducted entirely online, would make a very juicy target for any malcontent basement hacker. Hoping to avoid these potential issues, the NFL has hired Microsoft to help conduct the draft. That means that if a hacker does get around their defenses, that’s egg on the face of both the league and one of the world’s biggest software companies. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

Will Roger Goodell Be Wearing Sweatpants Or Pajama Pants At Any Point Of The NFL Draft?

Yes +1000

No -5000

Will Roger Goodell Be Wearing A Suit At The Beginning Of The NFL Draft?

Yes -1400

No +650

As many work from home meetings have now taught us, conducting video calls from home can be fraught with mishaps, and Bodog is wondering if Goodell will fall prey to them.

Odds are good that he would start the draft in a suit, as that’s how he’s most often seen in public. But he has been known to wear more comfortable clothes on golf courses, or other outdoor environments. Considering he will be doing his part of the draft from his basement, it’s worth a long shot bet that he may slip into something more comfortable before its over.

Comments