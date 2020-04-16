PokerStars offer a month of MicroMillions and SCOOP action

POKER

With the poker world having moved online, there are two well-known and popular event series arriving online that will already be household names in homes where online poker players rule the roost.

MicroMillions and SCOOP (Spring Championship of Online Poker) are always huge, but with poker players forced to play from home during these uncertain times, a month of big guarantees and PokerStars’ well-recognised tables being put to use for some headline-grabbing poker events will cheer many players up.

The 17th series of MicroMillions will kick off the festivities, with the action starting this week and running up to the 26th of the month. As ever, hundreds of events will cater for the low and micro stakes online poker player across tournaments that total a massive guaranteed prizepool of $2.6 million.

Buy-ins for MicroMillions events cost between just $1.10 and $11, with satellites running for pennies – or cents – in the build-up to each event. The highlight of the MicroMillions series is undoubtedly the $11-entry Sunday Storm Special Anniversary Edition which brings the festival to a close on April 26th and has a massive guarantee $1 million. This Sunday’s opening Sunday Storm has a healthy guarantee of $250,000 with a reduced buy-in of $5.50.

With the average buy-in for MicroMillions events just $3.43 (less than £2.75), 70% of the events are scheduled to take place in no-limit hold’em with different formats comprising the other 30% of the tournament schedule.

If you take part in the $11 Sunday Storm Special Anniversary Edition on Sunday 26th April then you’ll also receive a ticket into the $25,000 SCOOP freeroll which forms part of the SCOOP festival which starts on April 30th.

With an incredible $85 million up for grabs in guaranteed prize money during the series, the SCOOP Freeroll will take place on April 29th, with the Spring Championship of Online Poker kicking off the very next day.

Running until May 19th, the guarantee is a new record for PokerStars when it comes to SCOOP’s and their overall prizepools. With satellite and Spin ‘n’ Go satellites also putting players into the events proper for a lot less than the full buy-in too, there could be some fantastic stories that come out of the series.

This month will see more online events take places across multiple poker sites that we can remember happening for a very long time. It is a strong sign of the poker industry trying to support players who will be missing live tournaments very much. While it must be seen as a negative that online poker events such as these and the recently-made WPT Online Series and GG Poker WSOP Super Circuit Championship Online Series are all happening at the same time, purely because it means something is so wrong in the world, it is a credit to the many poker brands who have events running.

They are trying to help poker players still play the game they love and so far, they’re doing a great job.

