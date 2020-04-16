GG Poker and WSOP Team Up for Super Circuit Online Festival

POKER

GGPoker and the World Series of Poker have announced that they will be teaming up to provide online poker players with a brand new WSOP Circuit series, the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series.

With poker players around the world now needing to play online to get their fix of fun, GG Poker are providing a network for players to win a WSOP Super Circuit Championship Ring in one of 18 headline series events.

The announcement has led to a lot of excitement, not least on Daniel Negreanu’s Twitter account, as the six-time WSOP bracelet winner and GG Poker player put up a challenge for fans to guess the next GG Poker Pro, with the prize being a ticket into a $500,000-guaranteed GG Poker online event.

GGPoker and @WSOP teaming up! We also have a new ambassador, tag @ggpokerofficial with your guess who it is and you could win a ticket to the #GGMasters $500k guarantee! pic.twitter.com/dDcYj5ujME — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) April 15, 2020

GG Poker Ambassador Negreanu is looking forward to playing the series himself.

“I give credit to the WSOP for bringing the circuit online during these trying times.” Said the six-time WSOP bracelet winner. “Winning a circuit ring is a great honor. Online players will love the experience of chasing rings at GGPoker.”

When it comes to the WSOP Super Circuit Championship Online Series, there are two special prizes on offer outside of the top prize money and WSOP COS Ring for each event. These are two tickets into the $1,000,000 freeroll WSOP Global Casino Championship bracelet event. The two tickets will be awarded to the winner of the Main Event and the overall WSOP COS leaderboard winner.

With the WSOP COS kicking off in the first week of May and taking place over three weeks, there will be a full tournament schedule released on GG Poker very soon.

With the rise of WSOP Circuit events coming across the last 15 years, the Super Circuit events have come about through necessity but if they take off, could well become an innovation that exists long after the Coronavirus has been conquered.

With satellites running now, the World Series of Poker may enjoy a fortnight off the heat they’ve been taking for not letting fans know what is due to happen with the World Series of Poker proper in Las Vegas. With almost no chance of the Series taking place live at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, it’s crucial that fans still enjoy the prestige of winning big on the WSOP, but potentially more important is the Championship Ring itself, and a chart of winners, an overall leaderboard and some sort of ‘race’ to be Player of the Series. Those hunts for glory are what see a poker brand still thrive in difficult times.

Ty Stewart, Executive Director of World Series of Poker, put out a statement that paid tribute to their new online poker partner:

“We’re thrilled to partner with an operator on the rise who is both aggressive and passionate about growing poker engagement around the world. It was unfortunate that we were forced to cancel so many offline WSOP Circuit events this Spring, but with vast reach GGPoker plans to dwarf the prize pools of the suspended events all at once in one truly Super WSOP Circuit.”

Who knows how successful the WSOP Super Circuit Championship Online Series will be, but the idea to hold them and the commitment from GG Poker in arranging the mechanics of the online hosting is something to applaud in troubled times.

