Videoslots introduces mandatory loss limit for UK players Operator enhances its dedication to responsible gambling

April 2020 – Leading online casino Videoslots.com has reiterated its commitment to responsible gambling after enforcing mandatory loss limits for all its UK customer base.

The additional safety measures are designed to help protect players especially during COVID 19 and keep the Videoslots experience safe, fair and fun.

Videoslots, which is licenced by the UK Gambling Commission, has implemented these changes across all accounts within the territory.

Players are required to set their monthly loss limits before placing their first bets on their favourite games. It will take seven days for players to be able to change their loss limits. During the seven-day period, these players will be contacted by Videoslots responsible gambling team.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots.com, said: “Playing on Videoslots.com should be a safe and enjoyable form of entertainment and that’s why we’ve made loss limits mandatory.

“Prompted by the pandemic while understanding it’s the right thing to do as the industry moves forward regardless, this addition is another way to further protect our players, especially during these tough times. We expect other operators to follow suit.”

