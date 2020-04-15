Mr Gamble expands affiliate operations to UK and Canada

PRESS RELEASES

Fast growth from Finland now covers international English-speaking markets

Mr-Gamble.com, a next gen affiliate site focused on English-speaking sectors, has announced the company’s expansion to U.K. and Canada markets, highlighting fast growth from an initial Finnish offering in just over 18 months.

The iGaming affiliate brand (www.mr-gamble.com) has seen its team increase from 2 to 16 staff since 2018 to cater for growing interest in international markets, resulting from an approach that combines player-friendly casino comparison reviews with custom website development and integration with emerging affiliate opportunities such as Twitch’s streaming platform.

Based in Tallinn, Estonia, Mr Gamble puts the player first, providing a detailed and user-friendly service to present the most benefits from online casino offerings. The company claims that easy-to-use filters can match players specific search criteria to high quality casino bonuses in less than a minute. The company’s brand promise is to help users “find a 200% bonus in under one minute”.

Jonas Kyllönen, marketing director for Mr Gamble, commented, “Our aim is to provide an extremely detailed guide to casinos and bonuses that offers a transparent resource for iGaming audiences. We highlight the hidden T’s and C’s, matched bonus requirements, and free spins sections to ensure we cater for the varied tastes of our growing English-speaking user-base.”

In Finland, Mr Gamble’s affiliate offering is already well-established, with players using a few filter clicks to find the perfect bonus segment to fit their needs, whether Pay and Play, Sports betting, Non-Sticky bonus or a 200% or higher bonus. The company has augmented its success by becoming Finland’s most viewed Twitch slots channel in just six months.

Kyllönen added, “Operators benefit from Twitch like they benefit from any traffic source, so it was a natural choice to also grow a Twitch Community for Mr Gamble. We still see SEO and PPC as the main pillars of the casino affiliates sector, but complimentary channels like Twitch streaming are both entertaining and good for business.”

The company is currently working on getting licences approved for the U.S. market and looking into opportunities in Asia.

