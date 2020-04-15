ESPORTS IS TAKING OVER, a mainstream topic at #MBGS2020VE

PRESS RELEASES

Virtual conference analyses the major growth of eSports on the 7th of May.

European Gaming Media and Events, (part of Hipther Agency) has put together a list of leading eSports experts who will join a special panel discussion at their first virtual conference this year which will take place on the 7th of May.

You can register on this link to save your seat (no travel needed, you can attend from the comfort of your home or office)

PLEASE NOTE: If you are already a registered delegate of MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit, you don’t have to purchase a new ticket!

With major sports events canceled and the audience shifting their view on different matters, the sports betting industry is suffering. However, eSports is gaining popularity and it seems that a major shift is starting.

It seems like eSports have come from virtually nowhere and become a global sensation. The idea of competitive gaming began to gain traction in 2012 but its popularity has skyrocketed by 2020.

As technology progresses and computer games become even more immersive and demanding, the industry is set to grow exponentially. With its rapid progression up to this point, it now doesn’t seem out of the question to think whether the eSports sector could overtake the traditional sports industry by the end of the decade.

The panel discussion will be joined by Cédric Schlosser (Board Member of the Swiss eSports Federation), Peter Ivanov (Head of eSports & Sports Trading at UltraPlay), Pavol Krasnovský (Co-Founder and CEO at RTSmunity), Maximilian von Portatius (Co-Founder and Managing Director of SPONSOR.ONLINE) and Stepan Shlulga (Head of eSports/Head of UFC and US Sports at Parimatch), and will be moderated by Tiago Aprigio (CEO at All-in Global).

As mentioned above the virtual edition of #MBGS2020VE will be held on the 7th of May and will gather 300 gambling industry professionals who can attend virtually from their internet browser. The gathering will allow virtual delegates to network at virtual tables in the virtual deal room and conduct 1 on 1 meetings with their prospects/clients/partners.

The conference will start at 9:30 AM CET on the 7th of May and the participants will gain access to the platform on 23 April.

Register here

For further inquiries about the 2020 edition of MBGS and BSG Awards, speaking/attending/sponsoring options, make sure to send an e-mail to Andrada Bota (B2B Sales Executive at Hipther Agency) or subscribe to the weekly newsletter on the following link.

Among the supporters of the conference, you will also find Square in the Air as a strategic partner, and leading media outlets such as Online Casino Reports, CalvinaAyre.com, Focus Gaming News, Gioco News, iGaming Business, iGamingCalendar.com, Gambling Insider, InterGame, Global Legal Group, FortunaWeb, Commission Magazine, Slotegrator and much more.

Visit www.virtualedition.marebalticumgaming.com for more details!

For media-related inquiries, please contact Alexandru Marginean (Marketing Specialist at Hipther Agency).

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit Live and BSG Awards

Information about the live edition of the conference and BSG Awards, which will be held on the 6th of August, will be announced at a later stage. The online voting stage for BSG Awards 2020 has been stopped and will be reset in order to allow all participants to focus on different matters.

A new online voting stage will be started between 1 and 30 June. Further information will be released in the upcoming weeks.

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit, also known as the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Summit & Awards offers the opportunity for both new companies and veterans, to learn about industry insights and compliance update, while also being part of a group that is at the forefront of the gambling industry in the Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, and also from the DACH region.

The Summit approaches all regulatory and compliance related aspects of the mentioned markets and also highlights some trending topics of the gambling industry.

For more details visit www.marebalticumgaming.com

European Gaming Media and Events press contacts:

Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business

[email protected], +40 735 559 234

Alex Marginean, Marketing Specialist

[email protected], +40 731 394 220

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

● CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

● CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

● Prague Gaming Summit

● MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit

● BSG Awards (Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards)

● EGC (European Gaming Congress)

● SEG Awards (Southern European Gaming Awards)

● VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments