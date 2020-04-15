Casinomeister’s Code of Conduct for affiliate webmasters

PRESS RELEASES

Casinomeister, the advocate of fair play, has finally launched its Code of Conduct for affiliate webmasters. With over 1500 affiliate webmasters who are members of Casinomeister, Casinomeister has a significant reach.

Affiliate webmasters who decide to join the “Webmeisters” will abide by the following Code of Conduct:

• The webmaster will not promote casinos that habitually prey on problem gamblers.

• The webmaster will do his or her due diligence and ensure that the casinos they promote are using properly licensed software (i.e. no pirated copies of games, etc.)

• The webmaster will not violate or infringe on other’s copyrights, trademarks, or any intellectual property.

• The webmaster will not cheat affiliate programs by sending bogus traffic – complaints submitted from affiliate managers concerning this activity will be accepted.

• The webmaster will not promote casinos in an unethical manner.

Bryan Bailey, director of Casinomeister stated, “This is long overdue. There are many upstanding affiliate webmasters who are continuously coming up with amazing websites, and unfortunately there are the bottom-feeders who threaten the livelihood of these entrepreneurs by association. For years, we have seen some affiliates promoting nefarious websites that intentionally target problem gamblers, or that use unlicensed pirated software. Additionally, there are a number of misguided affiliates who are exploiting the isolation of players with bad marketing techniques. I am hoping that we can reward affiliates who are promoting online casinos responsibly with being associated with Casinomeister. These affiliates will be listed at Casinomeister, and we will be linking to their sites. They will be identified by a Casinomeister Webmeister seal of approval.”

About Casinomeister: Casinomeister.com is an advocate of fair play, covering all aspects of the online gaming industry that affects players, webmasters, and operators. It is one of the oldest online casino information sites reporting on casino related issues since 1998. Casinomeister.com is a certified arbitrator, and has one of the largest gaming communities online.

